Around the NFL

Ricky Williams: I left the NFL due to Dolphins' bad QBs

Published: Oct 30, 2014 at 01:05 AM

Ricky Williams' initial decision to walk away from football just before the start of the 2004 season was the quarterbacks' fault.

In an upcoming episode of NFL Network's A Football Life, Williams said that his decision to abscond from the team and go on a mission to find himself had more to do with the poor play of A.J. Feeley and Jay Fiedler than anything else.

"I led the NFL in attempts the past two years and they really didn't go out and get a quarterback to help me, so I knew it's going to be all on me again," Williams says in the documentary, which premiers Friday. "I could see my mortality as a football player, that I'm not going to be able to do this much longer. It just became obvious to me that playing football for me is not going to be fun, not something I'm going to enjoy and it's time for me to do something different."

It's always interesting to hear Williams talk about what was one of the most bizarre situations in recent NFL history. In so many ways, Williams has had to learn everything the hard way.

But after gaining so much worldly perspective over the past 10 years, it's also funny to hear him blame the now infamous departure on a pair of middling quarterbacks.

Perhaps the Dolphins should have gone with J.P. Losman in the 2004 draft instead of Vernon Carey after all.

"A Football Life: Ricky Williams" premiers Friday at 9 p.m. ET on NFL Network. Check out the NFL Network's complete schedule here. Also, click here to locate NFL Network channel numbers in your area.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

