Richard Sherman: Earl Thomas 'still one of the best in this league' despite Ravens release

Earl Thomas' ignominious end in Baltimore came swiftly Sunday with the Ravens cutting the former All-Pro safety citing conduct detrimental.

The release means two of the most well-respected organizations in the NFL -- Baltimore and Seattle -- have given up on Thomas in the past two years. The moves by the Ravens and Seahawks will surely give some front offices pause when considering whether to add the 31-year-old veteran to their 2020 rosters.

One of his former teammates with the Legion of Boom, Richard Sherman, however, believes whichever team signs Thomas will be getting a motivated playmaker.

"It's really sad how things have played out for a man who is like a brother to me," Sherman tweeted Sunday. "Just know that when (Earl Thomas) gets back on the grass he will be out to make a point! Still one of the best in this league and I look forward to him being able to prove it again."

While vastly different than Thomas' roller-coaster two years, Sherman has authored his own comeback after a split with Seattle and an injury, returning as one of the top corners in the NFL.

Thomas struggled for spells last season in Baltimore, looking slow to start the year, and was part of several busted coverages in the secondary. Even as he creeps up in age, however, Thomas still owns the talent to be a difference-maker in the secondary wherever he lands.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported that the seven-time Pro Bowler in garnering interest from the Cowboys, 49ers and Texans, per sources informed of the situation.