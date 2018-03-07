Richard Sherman doesn't expect to play for 'Hawks

Sherman played just nine games in 2017 before tearing the Achilles in his right foot. Carroll said last week that Sherman recently underwent a surgery to clean up the Achilles on his left foot. Sherman told NFL Network's Tom Pelissero on Wednesday the second surgery Carroll referenced was to shave off a bone spur that had bothered him for three years. The corner said he plans to be ready to be back on the field by June. Where he's playing at that time remains to be seen.