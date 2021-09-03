Around the NFL

Falcons' Rich McKay: Emphasizing taunting penalties was 'brought to us by the players, the NCAA'

Published: Sep 03, 2021 at 10:35 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The NFL's plan to emphasize taunting penalties in 2021 has generated criticisms about the so-labeled "No Fun League."

The league said earlier this offseason it planned to more strictly enforce the taunting penalties already on the books, namely player-to-player, in-your-face interactions.

Atlanta Falcons president Rich McKay, also the chairman of the NFL's Competition Committee, said during an interview with the team's official website that emphasizing the rule came after requests from the players' union and NCAA coaches.

"First of all, this point of emphasis has nothing to do with the No Fun League," McKay said. "Where people can ding us on the No Fun League is the celebration rules. Taunting is a different thing. Taunting is trying to entice that other player into some type of activity that is not allowed in football. So this year, the first issue brought to us by the NFLPA was that there was too much player-on-player taunting activity, and there was too much in your face. No. 2, we meet with the NCAA every year, and the college coaches in the meeting say, 'Hey, when are you guys going to knock down the taunting?'"

In 2017, the NFL relaxed its rules on touchdown celebrations, allowing for group demonstrations and an array of triumphant fetes.

"The NCAA does not like our celebration rule and the fact that we've basically allowed people to celebrate in any way, shape, or form they want," McKay continued. "They've come to accept it, and they're kind of okay with it. They're not okay with the taunting side of it, which is the face-to-face player trying to entice another into doing something because they see what happens. Three plays later, when nobody's looking, there is something happening and leads to injuries. It leads to ill will and to other things later in the game that fans don't even see. That's all we're trying to target with this emphasis."

The penalties called during the preseason were inconsistent, as expected, given the subjective nature of many taunting calls.

McKay was asked if he'd seen video of the preseason calls.

"I haven't seen any tape yet," he said. "Listen, this is brought to us by the players, the NCAA; it's been in our rules forever. This rule was unanimously supported by the Competition Committee and the NFLPA. I'm not really worried about this one. I've seen ones that are tougher and have bigger challenges. This one has been a part of our game for a long time."

With the NFL regular season commencing, we're likely to see some early-season taunting calls to remind players of the NFL's emphasis on the rule.

Related Content

news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Friday, Sept. 3

The Cowboys might be down one of their starters in Week 1. Coach Mike McCarthy said RT La'el Collins will miss practice again Friday and  ﻿Ty Nsekhe﻿ and Terence Steele will be ready to start next Thursday's NFL Kickoff Game against the Buccaneers should Collins not be available.
news

Raiders signing former Buccaneers, Washington RB Peyton Barber

The Las Vegas Raiders are signing RB Peyton Barber to their active roster and off of the Washington Football Team's practice squad, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday. 
news

David Patten, three-time Super Bowl champion with Patriots, dies at 47

A constant in the starting lineup during the New England Patriots' burgeoning years as a dynasty and a three-time Super Bowl champion, former NFL wide receiver David Patten has died at the age of 47. 
news

NFL player vaccination rate holds at 93% following roster cuts

The leaguewide player vaccination rate has held steady at 93% after roster cuts this week, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Friday.
news

Lions GM Brad Holmes not worried about Penei Sewell's rookie struggles

After sitting out all of 2020, rookie tackle Penei Sewell struggled through the preseason. After playing on the left side in college, the transition to right tackle has proven to be more difficult than planned.
news

Kyle Shanahan 'expecting to see a lot' of Nick Bosa in 49ers' opener vs. Lions

﻿Nick Bosa﻿ played just 67 snaps over two games in 2020 before suffering a season-ending torn ACL. The former Defensive Rookie of the Year hasn't seen game action since.
news

Patriots CB J.C. Jackson on QB Mac Jones: 'He's a rookie, but he plays like a vet'

Perhaps no one saw Mac Jones' evolution throughout training camp better than the CBs who faced him. J.C. Jackson gives his evaluation of the Patriots new rookie quarterback.
news

Free-agent TE Jacob Hollister expected to sign with Jaguars

A few days after his departure from Buffalo, tight end ﻿Jacob Hollister﻿ has found a new home, signing with the Jaguars.
news

Kenny Golladay: Giants 'can be really special' but 'probably slow' to begin the season

The Giants could be rounding into form soon with the return of RB ﻿Saquon Barkley﻿ and WR Kenny Golladay. The latter believes New York is headed toward great things, but that might not be apparent in Week 1.
news

Raiders signing ex-Seahawks LB K.J. Wright to one-year deal

The Raiders continue to stock up on veteran linebackers.

Former Seahawks LB K.J. Wright is signing a one-year contract with the Raiders, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
news

Cowboys not interested in Cam Newton: 'We're very excited about the group that we have'

Cam Newton's release prompted a handful of proposed landing spots for the former MVP, including backing up ﻿Dak Prescott﻿ in Dallas. The Cowboys appreciate and respect Newton for his accomplishments and abilities, but don't appear to be interested.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW