 Skip to main content
Advertising

Around the NFL

Report: Reshad Jones to skip OTAs without new deal

Published: Apr 26, 2016 at 06:36 AM

Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh and defensive end Mario Williams were both absent from Tuesday's veteran minicamp, according to the Miami Herald, but it was Reshad Jones' absence that aroused some interest.

Suh skipped voluntary workouts when he was with the Detroit Lions before showing up for the next round in May. Williams, however, missed practice Tuesday due to a personal issue, according to the Herald. The Dolphins get an extra veteran minicamp due to an offseason coaching change.

Jones is skipping for a reason. Per the Herald, he will not report to anything prior to training camp without a new deal. Jones has not publicly stated his intentions for training camp yet.

"Reshad is the most productive safety in the NFL right now," a source close to Jones told the newspaper. "And so what he wants is to be paid like it. He wants some security."

New Dolphins coach Adam Gase told reporters there is no reason to get upset about the players who aren't there. When asked specifically about Jones, he had this, via the Herald:

"We'll see how things go when we get to June."

Jones was Miami's best defensive player last season and at the age of 28, he made his first Pro Bowl in 2015. Jones signed a $30.81 million contract back in 2013 and is set to earn more than $7 million in each of the next two seasons. Among all safeties, Jones has the seventh-highest average per-year salary. If the list is broken down into players considered "strong" or "free" safeties, Jones is No. 1 among strongs -- this according to salary-cap site, Spotrac.

Since leverage in the NFL can be fleeting and Jones holds some power over the new coaches who want to get off to a fast start, there is no better time to capitalize. At this point, most fans understand why and when players jockey for more security and stability so long as it doesn't have a major impact on the season.

In Jones' case, we shall see. Players truly serious about a new deal can miss training camp practices and that's when heads really start to turn.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Chiefs, Chris Jones agree to five-year deal with practically $95 million guaranteed

Defensive tackle Chris Jones and the Chiefs have agreed to terms on a five-year deal that practically includes $95 million guaranteed, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
news

Seahawks, WR Tyler Lockett agree to two-year restructured contract worth $30 million

The Seattle Seahawks and wide receiver Tyler Lockett agree to a two-year restructured contract worth $30 million, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported. 
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Saturday, March 9

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Broncos in process of trading WR Jerry Jeudy to Browns for 2024 fifth-, sixth-round picks

The Denver Broncos are in the process of trading star wide receiver Jerry Jeudy to the Cleveland Browns in exchange for the No. 135 (fifth-round) and No. 202 (sixth round) picks in the 2024 NFL Draft, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Saturday.
news

Eagles agree to terms with Brandon Graham on one-year contract; DE set to play 15th season in Philly

Brandon Graham is coming back for another go around. The veteran Eagles defensive end has agreed to terms on a one-year deal to remain in Philadelphia for a 15th season, the team announced Saturday.
news

2024 NFL Draft: Every team's full set of picks

Here is each team's full set of picks for the 2024 NFL Draft.
news

Buccaneers WR Mike Evans hopes to get Baker Mayfield back: 'He's an elite quarterback'

Wide receiver Mike Evans is staying put in Tampa Bay and would like to have quarterback Baker Mayfield back with him on the Buccaneers.
news

2024 NFL Draft order for all seven rounds

Here's a look at the order for all seven rounds of the 2024 NFL Draft, from Pick 1 to 257.
news

Ravens sign DT Justin Madubuike to four-year, $98 million extension 

The Baltimore Ravens have signed defensive tackle Justin Madubuike to a four-year $98 million contract, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. 
news

2024 NFL Draft: NFL awards 34 compensatory picks to 14 teams

The NFL announced on Friday that 34 compensatory picks for the 2024 NFL Draft have been awarded to 14 teams.
news

Patriots open to trading QB Mac Jones; receiving interest

A departure from New England could be in Mac Jones' future. The Patriots are open to trading the quarterback, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday, per sources, adding that teams have already called New England about the signal caller.
news

Lions LB Jalen Reeves-Maybin elected NFLPA president

The NFL Players Association has selected its next president. Lions linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin has been elected as the union's new leader, the NFLPA announced Friday.