Report: Reshad Jones to skip OTAs without new deal

Jones was Miami's best defensive player last season and at the age of 28, he made his first Pro Bowl in 2015. Jones signed a $30.81 million contract back in 2013 and is set to earn more than $7 million in each of the next two seasons. Among all safeties, Jones has the seventh-highest average per-year salary. If the list is broken down into players considered "strong" or "free" safeties, Jones is No. 1 among strongs -- this according to salary-cap site, Spotrac.