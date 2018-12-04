Ref accused by Jerry Hughes placed on admin leave

"We fully expect the NFL's review to clear Roy Ellison," NFLRA executive director Scott Green said. "Video from last week's game shows he was verbally threatened by a player who has a well-documented history of abusive language and inappropriate actions towards our officials. While we are disappointed that the NFL has yet to address that aspect of the incident, we look forward to working with the League during its review and will ensure that Roy's rights are protected during this process."