Redskins use three straight picks on former Nebraska players

The quarterback questions aside, the Redskins essentially did what they had to do during the draft. Three consecutive last-place finishes in the NFC East left the team in need for a mass infusion of youth on both sides of the ball. Shanahan made trade after trade to add more picks, a major change of pace for a franchise that has routinely swapped them away over the last decade. They chose a player in every round for the first time since 1995.