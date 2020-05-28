Redskins OC impressed by QB Haskins during virtual meetings

The mental aspect of the pro game is where the best starters make strides in their second year and beyond. With a full offseason to focus on reading defenses and identifying coverages and rushes, the game slows down for some young signal-callers.

According to Turner, Haskins is improving in his film study and knowledge base.

"That is something that we talked about a few days earlier and we picked up on it because he saw it," Turner said. "That is just a very simple example. Things like that. 'Hey, what is this motion called?' And he will answer correctly.

"It isn't always like that. Sometimes you have to go back over things, but that happens with everyone. When you can have that dialogue and they can give you the correct answer and are repeating the things that you talked about in earlier sessions, that is when you know it is really starting to click."

Big questions still need to be answered about Haskins' physical game once offseason workouts begin at some point this year. His footwork and ability to avoid sacks both need to improve if he's to make a Year 2 leap.

But from a mental approach, it's a positive to hear the new OC glow about a young quarterback, even in a curtailed offseason.