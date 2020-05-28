Around the NFL

Thursday, May 28, 2020 05:58 AM

Redskins OC impressed by QB Haskins during virtual meetings

Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Throughout the offseason, questions swirled about the Washington Redskins' new coaching staff's comfort entering the season with Dwayne Haskins as the starting quarterback.

From the pre-draft smokescreen regarding selecting a QB at No. 2 overall, to discussions of adding a veteran like Cam Newton, to the trade for Kyle Allen, who has familiarity with coach Ron Rivera and offensive coordinator Scott Turner, each phase of the offseason has brought a different question about what it means for Haskins and his future.

As we set to enter June, Haskins remains the Redskins' starting quarterback.

Turner noted this week on a conference call that he's been impressed with the second-year signal-caller's mental acuity during virtual meetings.

"When we're talking to him [on Zoom sessions], he's speaking the language," Turner said, via ESPN. "It's pretty easy to tell if they get it or not. Dwayne's doing a great job."

The mental aspect of the pro game is where the best starters make strides in their second year and beyond. With a full offseason to focus on reading defenses and identifying coverages and rushes, the game slows down for some young signal-callers.

According to Turner, Haskins is improving in his film study and knowledge base.

"That is something that we talked about a few days earlier and we picked up on it because he saw it," Turner said. "That is just a very simple example. Things like that. 'Hey, what is this motion called?' And he will answer correctly.

"It isn't always like that. Sometimes you have to go back over things, but that happens with everyone. When you can have that dialogue and they can give you the correct answer and are repeating the things that you talked about in earlier sessions, that is when you know it is really starting to click."

Big questions still need to be answered about Haskins' physical game once offseason workouts begin at some point this year. His footwork and ability to avoid sacks both need to improve if he's to make a Year 2 leap.

But from a mental approach, it's a positive to hear the new OC glow about a young quarterback, even in a curtailed offseason.

"You can tell he's putting the work in away from the meeting time," Turner said. "Obviously as a coach and putting in this new offense, I'd love to have more time with him. I think that we're doing a great job with making the most of the situation."

Related Content

30.40 fantasy points
news

Jaguars OC Gruden wants to utilize D.J. Chark more from slot

Wide receiver D.J. Chark became a go-to target for the Jaguars last year. This year, new OC Jay Gruden has ideas about how to make him even more effective for Jacksonville.
Chargers QB coach Pep Hamilton: 'Sky's the limit' for Justin Herbert
news

Chargers QB coach Pep Hamilton: 'Sky's the limit' for Justin Herbert

The former Oregon QB benefited from staying one more year in college, Hamilton said. But with on-field work curtailed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, how can Herbert reach his potential in Los Angeles?
Raiders LB Kwiatkoski 'can't wait' to prove he's a full-time starter
news

Raiders LB Kwiatkoski 'can't wait' to prove he's a full-time starter

After four years in Chicago as a backup linebacker, Nick Kwiatkoski earned a starting role with the Las Vegas Raiders once signing a free-agent deal, and the 27-year-old is fixated on proving himself. 
Seattle Seahawks defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (90) runs in pursuit during an NFL divisional playoff football game against the Green Bay Packers, Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020 in Green Bay, Wis. The Packers defeated the Seahawks 28-23. (Scott Boehm via AP)
news

Jadeveon Clowney in no rush to sign with a team

The month of May is in its final days and DE Jadeveon Clowney remains a free agent, but is in no hurry to sign, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported. 
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) runs against the San Francisco 49ers during the second half of the NFL NFC Championship football game Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)
news

Aaron Jones aims to be 'Packer for life' entering contract year

The Green Bay Packers have a decision to make on RB Aaron Jones. With his rookie deal set to expire after 2020, the rising star said he "would love to be a lifelong Packer."
Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) looks to pass during an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, in Cleveland. The Browns defeated the Steelers, 21-7. (Ryan Kang via AP)
news

Mayfield: Browns' time 'to do our thing instead of talking about it'

The Browns QB has intentionally remained quiet in the months following the team's most disappointing season in over a decade, but Mayfield spoke for the first time this offseason on Wednesday.
Referee Craig Wrolstad, center, looks at a monitor during an official review of a play in the first half of an NFL football game between the New Orleans Saints and the Pittsburgh Steelers in New Orleans, Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018. (AP Photo/Bill Feig)
news

Sky judge proposals withdrawn ahead of league meeting

Both "sky judge" proposals are being withdrawn prior to Thursday's virtual meeting on rule changes, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported.
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott #4 before an NFL preseason football game against the Los Angeles Rams on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017 in Los Angeles. (Ric Tapia/NFL)
news

McCarthy: Dak Prescott has been in contact despite 'business situation'

With new coach Mike McCarthy comes a new offense. That makes Dak Prescott's contract situation an even more pressing issue for the Cowboys. McCarthy said he has been in contact with Prescott, however.
Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt rushes in to apply pressure in action against the Kansas City Chiefs during a NFL divisional playoff football game, Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020 in Kansas City, Mo. The Chiefs won, 51-31. (G. Newman Lowrance via AP)
news

Texans DE J.J. Watt not currently seeking contract extension

J.J. Watt currently has two years left on his contract, but no guaranteed money. That situation, however, does not mean the Texans star defender is looking for a new deal.
Baltimore Ravens offensive lineman James Hurst (74) waits for the snap during an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Thursday Dec. 12, 2019 in Baltimore. The Ravens defeated the Jets 42-21. (Damian Strohmeyer via AP)
news

Roundup: Saints agree to terms with veteran OL James Hurst

The Saints added some depth to their offensive line. Former Ravens swing lineman James Hurst has agreed to terms on a one-year deal with New Orleans. He will miss the first four games of 2020 because of a suspension.
Onside kick alternative tweaked again, now an untimed down
news

Onside kick alternative tweaked again, now an untimed down

The onside kick alternative, which will be voted on Thursday, has been modified again. Tom Pelissero reports the attempt can only be exercised in regulation, not overtime, and the down would be untimed.
See all the Action

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL