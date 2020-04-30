Around the NFL

Rivera: Adding Cam Newton depends on circumstances

Published: Apr 30, 2020 at 04:34 AM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

Cam Newton's market remains uncertain, if it exists at all at this moment.

It's stunning to consider, but so is most everything about our current reality. That same reality is part of what's keeping Newton in a holding pattern of sorts.

His former coach, now in charge of a team with a young starter and a familiar backup, doesn't sound all that interested.

"You know, the thing about Cam really is the situation," Washington Redskins coach Ron Rivera explained during a Thursday appearance on Good Morning Football. "We're in a situation where we've got two really young quarterbacks, one that's been with us, been in the system, understands how we want things done and the other one is a guy who was taken last year in the first round and shows some promise.

"I think with Cam, and I have thought about it, I mean, it's something that's run through my mind, and it's about the situation and circumstances. I'm not sure I would do it. I'm not sure if I wouldn't do it. It depends on circumstances."

The circumstances don't seem to be conducive for an addition of Newton to a team that appears set to proceed with Dwayne Haskins as its starter. It's understandable, of course, and leaves us to wonder: Whose circumstances make a pairing possible?

The greatest concern associated with Newton's viability as a starting quarterback is his health, which has hampered him significantly for the last two or three years. It's precisely what accelerated his descent from league MVP to offseason release in less than five full years.

The team with the greatest need at quarterback, New England, hasn't made any noise on the Newton front. The health concern and inability to properly examine the quarterback's status is the biggest hurdle. With Andy Dalton becoming available, his presence might also get in the way of Newton potentially becoming a Patriot.

It seems as if we aren't going to see much movement on Newton for some time. We're definitely going to continue to hear questions about him, though.

