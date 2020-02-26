Rivera: 'Everything is an option' for Redskins at No. 2

"One of the things I really go back to is the way he played the Detroit game. One thing everyone forgets is those early games before he became the starter, I didn't put a lot of stock into because those game plans weren't devised for him. But when you start looking at the games that they devised for him, then you try to see what they were trying to do with him and you want him. I've had a chance to go back and do that. I see some progress. From the time he started the Detroit game, to the very last game he played -- I know he didn't play in the last one -- but until he got hurt. You look at those things and say, man, there is some growth there. There is some potential for the young man to be the type of player that he can be. But the thing that excited me about the Detroit game was the fourth quarter. The two drives when they had to score. He was very calm. He was very calculated. He showed his poise. He showed his leadership and put them in a position to win a football game. And that's what you want from your quarterback, a guy that gives you a chance to win, a guy that can help you win because of him and you can win with him. That's what's exciting.