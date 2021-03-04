Redrafting the 2016 NFL Draft: Rams take Dak Prescott No. 1 overall

Stay with me, as this gets a little convoluted here. This pick was originally the Dolphins', but it was moved in a deal that featured Kiko Alonso and Byron Maxwell﻿. And then, eventually, this ended up as the Titans' pick. But let's just say for a moment that this pick stays with the Eagles. I have them taking Wentz here. I know it ended horribly. Every Eagles content creator is going to roast me for doing this, and that's fine. But here's what I'm telling you: The Eagles don't get their lone Lombardi Trophy without Wentz. Obviously, Nick Foles earned Super Bowl MVP honors to close out a magical playoff run. But we don't get to that point if Wentz doesn't put in his own MVP-caliber season in 2017. Seriously, Foles is great in small runs, but not over a full season. Look at his history. You needed Wentz. So you make this pick again. And hey, this time you don't even have to make that final trade up to No. 2!