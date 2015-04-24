Re-drafting the 2014 quarterback class

There are concerns, of course. Some of those sacks were on him and he was often fooled by defenses. Short, touch passes were far from routine. Still, Bortles showed off a bigger arm and even more athleticism than I expected. He looked like Cam Newton at times. He could improvise and throw well on the move. He performed well in the two-minute drill. A lot of the "tough-to-find" traits are there. The flash is there. Bortles has potential to make a huge leap in Year 2 by improving the basics and getting a little help from his teammates. His ceiling could still be higher than Bridgewater's, but he's far from a sure bet.