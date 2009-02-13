RBs Brown, Ward could see increased fantasy value in 2009

Tom Brady or Tony Romo?

Fabiano: Right now I'd take Romo. If Brady is expected to come back in time for Week 1 or the Cowboys release Terrell Owens, though, I'd take the Stetson man.

Ellenport: Assuming he's close to 100 percent, Brady will put up better numbers in the AFC East than Romo will in the NFC East.

Philip Rivers or Aaron Rodgers?

Fabiano: Flip a coin. I have Rivers ranked higher but their values are extremely similar. The final decision could come down to their team's strength of schedule.

Ellenport: Rodgers, because of what I said earlier. Rivers will throw less as the Chargers dominate their division.

Michael Turner or DeAngelo Williams?

Fabiano: Turner. I think he has a much better chance to duplicate (or at least come close) to last season's numbers.

Ellenport: Turner. He was no fluke last year, and Williams still has to share time with Jonathan Stewart.

Maurice Jones-Drew or LaDainian Tomlinson?

Fabiano: Jones-Drew. He's in a contract year and will see more work if (and when) the Jaguars release Fred Taylor. Tomlinson will be 30 in June and is clearly on the downside of his career.

Ellenport: Tomlinson. I am not giving up on the best running back of this decade. I think with a healthy toe, he resumes his role as the most productive back in the NFL.

Andre Johnson or Calvin Johnson?

Fabiano: Andre, but it's darn close. I give him the edge because of the quarterback situation and the chance to play for a competitive team.

Ellenport: Calvin. Both are great, but Calvin was consistently great last year as the only threat on a winless team. That is very special.

Randy Moss or Terrell Owens?

Fabiano: It all depends. If Brady is back for Week 1, it's Moss. If Brady isn't back and Owens remains in Dallas, then T.O.

Ellenport: Neither. I think both have a chance to be major busts in 2009, and I would try hard to avoid both.