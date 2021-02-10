Ground Index

RB stock watch: Super Bowl champion Leonard Fournette up, Le'Veon Bell down

Published: Feb 10, 2021 at 09:35 AM
Headshot_Author_Maurice_Jones-Drew_1400x1000
Maurice Jones-Drew

NFL.com Analyst

Expectations were high for the rookie running back class coming into the 2020 NFL season, and I'm happy to say the group as a whole did not disappoint. The biggest surprise of the season was Jacksonville Jaguars newbie James Robinson, an undrafted free agent who ran his way to a top-five rushing performance despite missing the final two games of the season.

He wasn't the only one who splashed in Year 1. Kansas City's Clyde Edwards-Helaire﻿, the first running back taken last April, added another potent element to the Chiefs' already-explosive offense, while Indianapolis' Jonathan Taylor went on an absolute tear down the stretch to finish third in the NFL in rushing yards. Meanwhile, D'Andre Swift﻿, Cam Akers﻿, J.K. Dobbins﻿, A.J. Dillon﻿, Antonio Gibson and Zack Moss all earned significant or starting roles for their respective teams.

Overall, this group's stock is up after Year 1. The next question: What will these guys do next season? Which of these players will build off their 2020 production? Who won't?

Looking past the rookie class, I'd like to identify some running backs who exceeded or fell short of expectations. Below are four RBs whos stock rose in 2020 and five backs whose stock fell.

STOCK UP

Aaron Jones
Aaron Jones
Green Bay Packers

The Packers had a deep backfield this season, but no back on the roster was as explosive as Jones, as evidenced by his success on inside runs. He gained the third-most rush yards over expected on runs inside the tackles (+167) in 2020, per Next Gen Stats, and that's a result of Jones' vision and ability to burst through a hole at the line of scrimmage. The fourth-year pro has been exceptional over the last two seasons, hitting the 1,000-yard mark in each and totaling 25 rushing touchdowns. The pending free agent has proven to be one of the premier runners in the NFL, and there isn't anyone like him in this year's draft class. That's why he should be the highest-paid back of the offseason. 

Leonard Fournette
Leonard Fournette
Tampa Bay Buccaneers

After a disappointing regular season for the former No. 4 overall pick, Fournette's stock shot up in Tampa Bay's Super Bowl run. "Playoff Lenny" amassed 448 scrimmage yards in four postseason games to lead all players and capped it all off with a season-high 135 scrimmage yards in Super Bowl LV. He was one of the game's X-factors, just like I said he'd be. Though Fournette could be in line for another one-year, prove-it deal, there's a real chance he makes a splash in free agency after leaving no doubt that he's still a physical, explosive force.

Mike Davis
Mike Davis
Carolina Panthers

In a year when Christian McCaffrey was sidelined for all but three games, Davis stepped up in a big way and proved he has what it takes to be an every-down back who can help a team win. Davis, who turns 28 years old next week, logged 1,015 scrimmage yards and eight touchdowns for the Panthers in 2020. He could provide a team with backfield depth or a player who could earn a starting role. Either way, Davis should have some suitors in free agency. 

Chris Carson
Chris Carson
Seattle Seahawks

Carson is a great player who has added an explosive element to the Seahawks' rushing attack, averaging 4.6 rush yards per carry during his four seasons in Seattle. He's a playmaker running the football between and outside the tackles, as well as a viable checkdown option in the passing game. Bottom line: Carson is a running back who ranks in the top half of the league when right. Staying healthy hasn't been the easiest thing for the hard-charging Carson to do over his career, as he has yet to play a full 16-game slate. The free agent-to-be is worth paying, but it's a gamble.

STOCK DOWN

James Conner
James Conner
Pittsburgh Steelers

The Steelers had the worst rushing attack in the NFL this season, which in turn hampered the offense down the stretch as they struggled to get any play-action going. I believe that the Steelers had the potential to go deeper in the playoffs if they had a run game that was up to snuff. Injuries have plagued Conner (he was also on the COVID-19 list this season), so it's going to be tough to justify investing in him. This could be a prove-it-deal situation. He must show that he can stay on the field for a full season -- something he has yet to do. 

Le'Veon Bell
Le'Veon Bell
Kansas City Chiefs

When Clyde Edwards-Helaire went down with an injury late in the regular season, we all thought (myself included) that Bell would take advantage of the opportunity and solidify himself as the Chiefs' bell cow until the rookie returned. Well, that never happened. Bell, who's set to hit free agency next month, never quite gelled in the Chiefs' offense, evidenced by the fact that he had just two touches during the entire postseason. Furthermore, Bell played in just one playoff game, the Divisional Round against Cleveland in which he had 6 rush yards on two totes. With Bell failing to assume the role we envisioned when he signed with the Chiefs midway through the season, it's hard to know what's next for the soon-to-be 29-year-old. 

Phillip Lindsay
Phillip Lindsay
Denver Broncos

Lindsay could've been paid by the Broncos last offseason. Instead, they threw money at Melvin Gordon﻿, who finished as the team's leading rusher in 2020. Lindsay is coming off the worst season in his three years with the Broncos, as he had just 502 rush yards after surpassing 1,000-yard measuring stick in each of his first two campaigns. While he is averaging 4.8 rush yards per carry for his career, the thing really hampering Lindsay's value is his injury history. Lindsay has played one full 16-game slate in three seasons. Now he's set to become a restricted free agent next month. If the Broncos don't bring back the hometown kid, he should generate some interest from others.

Kenyan Drake
Kenyan Drake
Arizona Cardinals

Drake's stock skyrocketed when he first arrived in Arizona midway through the 2019 season, and he remained the focal point of the Cardinals' run game early this past season. But as the year progressed, Drake's touch count decreased, with Kyler Murray getting more leeway to run the ball and Chase Edmonds﻿ (who has one year remaining on his rookie contract) becoming a bigger part of the offense with his catching ability. Yes, Drake did lead the Cardinals in rushing yards (955 yards, 10 rush TDs), but you have to wonder if his limitations as a pass catcher will be a factor when he hits the market.

Mark Ingram
Mark Ingram
Baltimore Ravens

Ingram's days in Baltimore have come to an end. This didn't come as much of a surprise, considering the veteran never had more than 11 carries in a game this season, passing the torch down to Gus Edwards﻿, whom I'd expect the Ravens will try to retain this offseason, and rookie J.K. Dobbins﻿. The 31-year-old isn't the explosive back he once was, but can still be a complementary back and leader for teams needing to fill these roles.

Follow Maurice Jones-Drew on Twitter.

Related Content

news

Leonard Fournette is the X-factor to the Bucs' success in Super Bowl LV

Tampa Bay's roster is loaded with talent, but one player could be integral to the offense's success in Super Bowl LV. Maurice Jones-Drew reveals the Buccaneers' X-factor.
news

RB Index: Who will be the next running back to go off on Championship Sunday?

One year ago, Raheem Mostert ran wild in the NFC title game. Maurice Jones-Drew ponders which running back has the best chance to go off on Championship Sunday.
news

RB Index: Five running backs I trust most in the Divisional Round

Having the trust of your team is extremely important at this point in the NFL season. Today, Maurice Jones-Drew lists the five running backs playing in this weekend's Divisional Round that HE trusts most. 
news

RB Index: Final top-10 rankings; who's the next great running back?

Maurice Jones-Drew spotlights one rookie poised to be the league's next great running back. Plus, he reveals his year-end RB rankings. 
news

RB Index, Week 17: Six running backs who've earned new contracts

Maurice Jones-Drew lists six running backs who've earned new contracts, including three standouts who own spots in MJD's updated ranking of the NFL's top 10 RBs heading into Week 17.
news

RB Index, Week 16: Is Derrick Henry already a Hall of Famer?

Derrick Henry has been one of the most dominant running backs over the last two-plus seasons. Maurice Jones-Drew examines whether the Titans RB is already a Hall of Famer. Plus, updated top-10 RBs rankings.
news

RB Index, Week 15: Five most dangerous rushing teams

After a record-setting contest between the Ravens and Browns that bookended Week 14, Maurice Jones-Drew lists the five most dangerous rushing teams in the NFL right now. Plus, updated top-10 RB rankings.
news

RB Index, Week 14: Teams whose 2021 RB1 isn't on their roster

Could the Steelers be looking for a new RB1 soon? Maurice Jones-Drew lists four teams whose 2021 starting RB isn't on the roster and updates his top 10 NFL running backs. 
news

RB Index, Week 13: Ezekiel Elliott, Ronald Jones among running backs I was wrong about

Maurice Jones-Drew revisits his offseason RB rankings -- and admits he whiffed on three players. Plus, one rookie running back enters the top 10 for the first time.
news

RB Index, Week 12: How Gus Edwards can be Ravens' rivalry-game hero

Without Mark Ingram and J.K. Dobbins for Tuesday's rivalry bout in Pittsburgh, the Ravens must lean on a player who often flies under the radar, Maurice Jones-Drew writes. Plus, updated RB rankings ahead of Week 12.
news

RB Index, Week 11: Why Alvin Kamara should be MVP front-runner

Maurice Jones-Drew explains why Alvin Kamara has a legitimate shot to become the first running back to win the MVP award since 2012. Plus, updated RB rankings.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW