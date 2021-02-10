RB stock watch: Super Bowl champion Leonard Fournette up, Le'Veon Bell down

When Clyde Edwards-Helaire went down with an injury late in the regular season, we all thought (myself included) that Bell would take advantage of the opportunity and solidify himself as the Chiefs' bell cow until the rookie returned. Well, that never happened. Bell, who's set to hit free agency next month, never quite gelled in the Chiefs' offense, evidenced by the fact that he had just two touches during the entire postseason. Furthermore, Bell played in just one playoff game, the Divisional Round against Cleveland in which he had 6 rush yards on two totes. With Bell failing to assume the role we envisioned when he signed with the Chiefs midway through the season, it's hard to know what's next for the soon-to-be 29-year-old.