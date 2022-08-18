Around the NFL

RB Melvin Gordon: Broncos want Javonte Williams to be 'the guy'

Published: Aug 18, 2022 at 07:49 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Last season, Denver Broncos running backs Javonte Williams and Melvin Gordon split the carries evenly, with each getting 203 totes.

Heading into the 2022 season under new coach Nathaniel Hackett, Gordon admitted the staff is leaning toward Williams getting a more prominent role in his second year.

"I think they have a plan on what they want heading in, but as far as the rotation goes, I really don't know," Gordon said Wednesday, per the team transcript. "I think they want 'Vonte' to be the guy, but we do rotate. He'll take the first series and then the second series with the [No. 1 offense], I'll take. Sometimes we switch, but you know kind of how it is. I don't know how they will do the rotation. I have to go back and look at how they did things in Green Bay with the carries and things like that. My mom says just go out here and compete and go as hard as I can. I don't know what the future holds other than that, but I just want to put my best foot forward so when I do so out there, they go, 'OK, we need to get him out there more.' I know I have the game; I know I can play and I still have the juice, but we'll see."

(That roar you heard was the sound of those who drafted Williams in fantasy football screaming for joy.)

Last season, Williams proved he could be a tackle-breaking maven, with power to rip through defenders without losing speed in space. Denver was prepared to let Gordon walk in free agency, but the 29-year-old back returned on a one-year deal worth just $2.5 million.

Hackett mostly let talent dictate the touches in three seasons as the Packers' offensive coordinator, but he always utilized multiple backs.

In 2019, Aaron Jones was the clear No. 1 (236 carries), with Jamaal Williams getting 107 carries. In 2020, with Jones missing two games, Williams took on a bigger role, splitting the carries 119 to Jones' 201. Last season, AJ Dillon led the Packers in carries, netting 187 in 17 games with 34 catches, while Jones carried 171 times in 15 games with 52 catches.

Our bet -- given Gordon's contract and Williams' talent -- is it's closer to how Hackett handled carries in 2020 in Green Bay than last season, assuming both stay healthy.

Despite expecting to see fewer carries than his young, exciting counterpart, Gordon is preparing for any role and will do whatever it takes to win.

"Just be consistent," Gordon said. "Be consistent. You never know how the future will play out with anything, but you just have to go out there and ball out. You have to make every opportunity count, whether it's the same or less as last year. I know when I get in there, I have to make it count and that's all that matters. I have to do what it takes -- 'Hack' told me coming in, it's about the Super Bowl. It's about winning the Super Bowl and we are going to do whatever is best for the team. I'm bought into that 100 percent because I want the ring more than anything. I do feel like I can help this team, so when I get in, I have to show that."

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and prime-time regular-season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand and more! Wherever you are, this is how you football! Learn more about NFL+.

Related Content

news

Browns QB Deshaun Watson suspended 11 games, fined $5 million following settlement between NFL, NFLPA

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson has been suspended for 11 games during the 2022 NFL season and fined $5 million for violating the NFL's personal-conduct policy per the terms of a settlement reached between the league and the NFL Players Association, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Thursday.

news

Colts owner Jim Irsay believes another Super Bowl title is possible with Matt Ryan at QB

Even after franchise quarterbacks Peyton Manning and Andrew Luck have walked out the Colts' door, team owner Jim Irsay's optimism for building another Super Bowl-winning roster hasn't waned.

news

Jaguars expect RB James Robinson to play Week 1 vs. Commanders

James Robinson took part in team sessions during Jaguars practice this week, keeping him on target to return in Week 1 against Washington after suffering an Achilles injury in December.

news

Cardinals' Marquise Brown reflects on Ravens trade: 'I just felt like sometimes they really didn't need me'

Now with the Cardinals, Marquise Brown said Wednesday that he didn't have a personal issue with anyone in Baltimore but just wanted to play in a different offense.

news

Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy impressed by rookie RB Isiah Pacheco's work ethic

The hype surrounding Chiefs seventh-round running back Isiah Pacheco continues to build as we get closer to the regular season. On Wednesday, offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy continued to coo about the young runner's ability.

news

Lions RB D'Andre Swift believes he can generate 1,000-1,000 season

D'Andre Swift knows only three men before him have generated 1,000 yards rushing and 1,000 yards receiving in a single season. Despite the rarity of the feat, the Lions RB believes he can hit those marks in 2022.

news

Lions LB, 'Hard Knocks' favorite Malcolm Rodriguez taking first-team reps with defense

A day after getting plenty of air time on "Hard Knocks," rookie LB Malcolm Rodriguez got starting reps at Lions practice on Wednesday.

news

Packers' young receivers aim to respond to Aaron Rodgers' criticism

By multiple accounts, the Packers' young wide receivers took quarterback Aaron Rodgers' Tuesday remarks in stride on Wednesday.

news

Rams QB Matthew Stafford 'right on track' for season after dealing with elbow tendinitis

Rams QB Matthew Stafford (elbow) said he "felt good" the day following a team scrimmage where he participated in full, but wouldn't put a timetable on when or if the nagging injury will go away.

news

Panthers, Patriots frustrated by fights derailing joint practices for second straight day

Fights have peppered both sessions of the Panthers and Patriots joint practices, something which members of both teams said was unfortunate and limited the time spent actually practicing and working on football.

news

Bengals QB Joe Burrow ramping up activity in practice, looks to regain weight after appendectomy

Bengals QB Joe Burrow, who's partaking in 11-on-11 practice on Wednesday, discusses his ongoing recovery from the appendectomy he underwent almost three weeks ago.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE