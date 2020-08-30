RB Kalen Ballage fails Jets physical, reverts back to Dolphins

From being released to become a free agent to being traded to a division rival to failing a physical.

And the Kalen Ballage saga continues.

Ballage failed his New York Jets physical due to a hamstring injury, so the running back will revert back to the Miami Dolphins, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Sunday afternoon. It is now likely the Dolphins will release Ballage, as they initially intended to do, but he might still end up with the Jets (who could presumably sign him as a free agent) once his injury is healed, Rapoport added.

Ballage's round trip from Miami to New York began on Wednesday when he was notified that he would be released.

The storyline took on a plot twist Thursday when he was traded to the Jets, who are coached by Adam Gase -- the coach in Miami when Ballage was drafted in the fourth round in 2018.

And then came Sunday, with news of Ballage's failed physical and a trip back to the Dolphins.

In what was still most likely his final season with the Dolphins last year, Ballage, a fourth-round pick in 2018, played in 12 games with six starts and had just 135 yards rushing with a 1.8 yards-per-carry average.