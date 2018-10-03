RB Index, Week 5: Five running backs who merit more touches

Marlon Mack, Jordan Wilkins and Nyheim Hines shared a majority of the carries through four weeks, while Jeremy McNichols and Christine Michael were also in the mix. Hines has been more of a threat in the pass game and Wilkins leads the team with 38 carries for 136 yards. With Mack fighting a hamstring injury, Wilkins got the most recent start in Week 4, but the rookie was unable to take advantage of his opportunity (held to just 16 rushing yards on eight carries). Luckily for the Colts, running back Robert Turbin returns this week after serving a four-game suspension for PEDs. Maybe he can jump-start the ground game. Either way, it makes no difference whose number is called. Just hand the ball off.