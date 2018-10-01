Julian Edelman, others returning from suspensions

Several NFL teams will get key pieces back on the field entering Week 5.
Among the players eligible to rejoin their teams this week after serving four-game suspensions include:
Patriots WR Julian Edelman
Saints RB Mark Ingram
Bengals LB Vontaze Burfict
Cowboys DT David Irving
Chargers DT Corey Liuget
Colts RB Robert Turbin
Raiders OL Vadal Alexander
Ravens CB Jimmy Smith
Raiders CB Daryl Worley
While Edelman's return to a Patriots team lacking weapons, and Ingram rejoining an imbalanced Saints offense will garner the headlines, don't underestimate some of the other returnees. Irving will add more punch to the Cowboys pass rush. Burfict brings needed oomph to the Bengals defense. Jimmy Smith's return is an under-the-radar huge benefit for an already good Ravens defense.
Jimmy Smith's impactâ Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) October 1, 2018
âºWith:
â¢ 41.7% success (#4)
â¢ 4.53% Int rate (#1)
â¢ 76.1 passer rtg (#1)
âºWithout:
â¢ 47.9% success (#29)
â¢ 1.53% Int rate (#31)
â¢ 91.5 passer rtg (#18)
âº Antonio Brown in those games:
â¢ 10/11, 96 yds, 1 TD
â¢ 11/18, 213 yds, 0 TD
Some free agents that are coming off suspension, including quarterback Mark Sanchez and linebacker Akeem Ayers.
(Note: Panthers linebacker Thomas Davis is also serving a four-game suspension, but with Carolina having a bye last week he must sit out one more game.)