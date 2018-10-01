Julian Edelman, others returning from suspensions

Several NFL teams will get key pieces back on the field entering Week 5.

Among the players eligible to rejoin their teams this week after serving four-game suspensions include:

Patriots WR Julian Edelman

Saints RB Mark Ingram

Bengals LB Vontaze Burfict

Cowboys DT David Irving

Chargers DT Corey Liuget

Colts RB Robert Turbin

Raiders OL Vadal Alexander

Ravens CB Jimmy Smith

Raiders CB Daryl Worley

While Edelman's return to a Patriots team lacking weapons, and Ingram rejoining an imbalanced Saints offense will garner the headlines, don't underestimate some of the other returnees. Irving will add more punch to the Cowboys pass rush. Burfict brings needed oomph to the Bengals defense. Jimmy Smith's return is an under-the-radar huge benefit for an already good Ravens defense.

Jimmy Smith's impact

âºWith:

â¢ 41.7% success (#4)

â¢ 4.53% Int rate (#1)

â¢ 76.1 passer rtg (#1)

âºWithout:

â¢ 47.9% success (#29)

â¢ 1.53% Int rate (#31)

â¢ 91.5 passer rtg (#18)

âº Antonio Brown in those games:

â¢ 10/11, 96 yds, 1 TD

â¢ 11/18, 213 yds, 0 TD â Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) October 1, 2018

Some free agents that are coming off suspension, including quarterback Mark Sanchez and linebacker Akeem Ayers.

(Note: Panthers linebacker Thomas Davis is also serving a four-game suspension, but with Carolina having a bye last week he must sit out one more game.)