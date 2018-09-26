RB Index, Week 4: Advice to Vikings? Don't abandon run game!

Cousins and the air attack struggled early on with costly turnovers -- as Minnesota didn't cross the 50-yard line until the third quarter -- and continued to struggle into the second half. Cousins, whose time in the pocket was often limited, threw the ball 55 times and put just six points on the board. The offense faltered throughout because there was no balance with the run game. Even if the RBs can't get much going, calling run plays helps to set up play-action and open up the pass downfield. It also gives the defense a rest by keeping that unit off the field. That's the kind of relief Vikings defenders could've used on Sunday, as Buffalo won the time of possession battle by 11 minutes.