RB Index, Week 3: NFL's dual threats deserve MORE money

It's time for running backs to receive the credit and compensation they deserve. Other than the quarterback, no offensive position player is asked to do more or be more versatile: They have to run the ball (obviously), protect the quarterback and now, more than ever, they are heavily involved in the pass game.

If running backs were truly valued based on their production -- like my colleague Bucky Brooks argued they should be -- they would absolutely get the annual salaries and overall guaranteed money many receivers get -- something Le'Veon Bell has not been shy in asking for.

So what's changed in the past two years to warrant this raise? Let me break it down for you.

In 2016, zero running backs led their teams in receptions, and just four ranked second, per NFL Research. Last year, five backs led their teams in receptions and seven finished second. That's a big increase, and a sign of things to come at the position.

Now, through the first two weeks of the 2018 season, seven backs lead their respective teams in catches, while five are second. Eight of those 12 backs also currently lead their teams in rushing attempts. That's a lot of touches.

With the NFL transforming into a more pass-happy league, conventional thinking suggests that the running back position is not as important as it used to be -- that the "workhorse" is dead. Are you kidding me? The workhorse is alive and well, we just need to rethink how we define the term. No longer is it used to describe a guy who carries the ball 25 times; instead, we have to consider the amount of times a guy touches the ball (carries and catches). So, I don't understand why so many backs are integral to their teams' passing game on top of handling their rushing responsibilities, but are earning on average less than guys who don't touch the ball nearly as much.

Look at running back Dion Lewis and wide receiver Paul Richardson, who both hit free agency in 2018. Lewis signed a four-year, $19.8 million contract with the Titans that includes $5.75 million in full guarantees and $8.25 million in injury protection, per Over The Cap. Richardson signed a five-year, $40 million contract with the Redskins that includes $20 million in guarantees, $12.5 million of which was guaranteed at signing. Now, a quick look at their 2018 stats:

Lewis: 30 carries for 117 yards (3.9 yards per carry) and one rush TD; six receptions for 36 yards (6.0 yards per catch).

Richardson: eight receptions for 85 yards (10.6 yards per catch).

This doesn't make any sense. Lewis has touched the ball 28 more times than Richardson this season, yet Richardson is making much more dough -- guaranteed and annually. I understand the receiver averages more yards per touch and we're working off a small sample size this season, but if Richardson has touched the ball just eight times in two games, and hasn't scored a touchdown, how much value does that player really have?

As I mentioned earlier, running backs are integral in pass protection, picking up blitzes (often one-on-one) and chipping edge rushers. So, if we're counting (and we are), that's THREE different but essential skill sets that modern running backs now need to possess. And yet, tight end Trey Burton, who's primarily asked to do just two of those things, received a four-year, $32 million deal from the Bears in March that included $18 million guaranteed at signing, per Over The Cap. Burton has even fewer catches and yards (five for 35 yards, one TD) than Richardson!

Look, I'm not trying to knock Richardson, Burton or others at their positions. I'm ecstatic that those guys are getting their money. I'm just sick of running backs not getting their due. Now, I am a fan of the recent deals David Johnson and Todd Gurley were able to secure, especially in terms of the $30 million-plus in guarantees. But even with those deals, the average annual salary of the top 32 highest-paid running backs in 2018 is $5.41 million, while tight ends are earning $5.80 million and receivers are at $12.03 million, per Over The Cap. You can make the case that running backs have the shortest shelf life of any position and that "cheap" runners -- middle-to-late-round picks or undrafted free agents (SEE: Phillip Lindsay) -- enter the league each year and make a big impact right off the bat. I just don't see that as reason enough to not value proven RB talent at a higher rate when these players are so instrumental to an offense.

I'm hopeful the heavy reliance on modern-day workhorses leads to more money for running backs. Come on, pay 'em!

Every week of the 2018 NFL season, former All-Pro running back and NFL Network analyst Maurice Jones-Drew ranks his top 15 backs. For the first quarter of the season, the Ground Index rankings are based on a combination of:

1) Player accomplishments prior to the 2018 season.

2) Weekly performances, while considering strength of opponent.

Rankings will be judged solely on this season's efforts following Week 4. Now, let's get to it. Entering Week 3, here is MJD's pecking order:

2 Alvin Kamara RB Saints

Previous rank: No. 2



Surprisingly, Kamara didn't have a catch in the



2018 stats: 2 games | 21 att | 75 rush yds | 3.6 ypc | 2 rush TDs | 15 rec | 165 rec yds | 1 rec TD Previous rank: No. 2Surprisingly, Kamara didn't have a catch in the second half vs. the Browns , but he did heat up on the ground in the final two quarters. He finished with 13 carries for 46 rushing yards (37 coming in the second half). The Saints are now 6-0 when he has at least 10 carries, and 6-6 when he rushes fewer than 10 times.2 games | 21 att | 75 rush yds | 3.6 ypc | 2 rush TDs | 15 rec | 165 rec yds | 1 rec TD

3 Melvin Gordon RB Chargers

Previous rank: No. 3



Gordon's presence in the pass game is greater than its ever been. He played his biggest role in that facet of the game last season with 58 receptions for 476 yards and four TDs. He's on pace to shatter those career highs this season, proving he's a true dual-threat back for Los Angeles.



2018 stats: 2 games | 24 att | 92 rush yds | 3.8 ypc | 1 rush TD | 15 rec | 140 rec yds | 2 rec TDs

4 Joe Mixon RB Bengals

Previous rank: No. 4



I know Mixon is



2018 stats: 2 games | 38 att | 179 rush yds | 4.7 ypc | 1 rush TD | 6 rec | 57 rec yds | 0 rec TDs Previous rank: No. 4I know Mixon is recovering from knee surgery , but I have to reward him for playing through the injury and producing against the Ravens (before I remove him -- at least temporarily -- from this list while he's sidelined). It's too bad he'll be out for 2-4 weeks because the second-year back is second in the NFL in rushing yards heading into Week 3.2 games | 38 att | 179 rush yds | 4.7 ypc | 1 rush TD | 6 rec | 57 rec yds | 0 rec TDs

5 Saquon Barkley RB Giants

Previous rank: No. 5



I'm baffled by how much the



2018 stats: 2 games | 29 att | 134 rush yds | 4.6 ypc | 1 rush TD | 16 rec | 102 rec yds | 0 rec TDs Previous rank: No. 5I'm baffled by how much the Giants have used Barkley in the passing game. The rookie held his own with 14 catches for 80 yards in a loss to the Cowboys (while rushing for just 28 yards on 11 carries), but he'll be much more effective in the run game, if the O-line can create a lane for him.2 games | 29 att | 134 rush yds | 4.6 ypc | 1 rush TD | 16 rec | 102 rec yds | 0 rec TDs

6 Ezekiel Elliott RB Cowboys 3

Previous rank: No. 9



The



2018 stats: 2 games | 32 att | 147 rush yds | 4.6 ypc | 2 rush TD | 8 rec | 26 rec yds | 0 rec TDs Previous rank: No. 9The Cowboys leaned on their star running back vs. the Giants and found success. Weird. They have to stick to that game plan if they want any chance at winning the division.2 games | 32 att | 147 rush yds | 4.6 ypc | 2 rush TD | 8 rec | 26 rec yds | 0 rec TDs

7 Dalvin Cook RB Vikings 1

Previous rank: No. 6



Cook racked up 90 total yards (38 rushing, 52 receiving) against the



2018 stats: 2 games | 26 att | 78 rush yds | 3.0 ypc | 0 rush TDs | 9 rec | 107 rec yds | 0 rec TDs Previous rank: No. 6Cook racked up 90 total yards (38 rushing, 52 receiving) against the Packers before exiting the game in overtime with what was initially thought to be a hamstring injury. My colleague Tom Pelissero later reported Cook told him it was just a cramp . Hopefully that's all it was. In a tough NFC North, the Vikings need Cook's services.2 games | 26 att | 78 rush yds | 3.0 ypc | 0 rush TDs | 9 rec | 107 rec yds | 0 rec TDs

8 Christian McCaffrey RB Panthers 3

Previous rank: No. 11



McCaffrey hasn't been a huge threat on the ground, but he's been instrumental in the



2018 stats: 2 games | 18 att | 87 rush yds | 4.8 ypc | 0 rush TDs | 20 rec | 147 rec yds | 0 rec TDs Previous rank: No. 11McCaffrey hasn't been a huge threat on the ground, but he's been instrumental in the Panthers ' pass game, leading the team in receptions. He's doing his part. However, every player on the Panthers ' offense needs to do a little bit more.2 games | 18 att | 87 rush yds | 4.8 ypc | 0 rush TDs | 20 rec | 147 rec yds | 0 rec TDs

9 Jordan Howard RB Bears 1

Previous rank: No. 8



The



2018 stats: 2 games | 29 att | 117 rush yds | 4.0 ypc | 0 rush TDs | 8 rec | 58 rec yds | 0 rec TDs Previous rank: No. 8The Bears ' run game stalled on "Monday Night Football," with Howard carrying the ball 14 times for just 35 yards (2.5 yards per carry) against the Seahawks . It's nice to know that if the run game isn't clicking, Mitch Trubisky can make plays to put points on the board. This wasn't the case in 2017.2 games | 29 att | 117 rush yds | 4.0 ypc | 0 rush TDs | 8 rec | 58 rec yds | 0 rec TDs

10 Lamar Miller RB Texans NR

Previous rank: Not ranked



With all the stars on the



2018 stats: 2 games | 34 att | 166 rush yds | 4.9 ypc | 0 rush TDs | 3 rec | 13 rec yds | 0 rec TDs Previous rank: Not rankedWith all the stars on the Texans ' roster, Miller is often overlooked. He shouldn't be, though, as no player has had more games with 50-plus rushing yards than Miller (27) since 2016. He has provided a steady ground game for Bill O'Brien. Another interesting note: Miller was more effective in Week 2 on outside runs (5.3 yards per carry) compared to inside runs (4.0 ypc), according to Next Gen Stats . Keep an eye on this going forward.2 games | 34 att | 166 rush yds | 4.9 ypc | 0 rush TDs | 3 rec | 13 rec yds | 0 rec TDs

11 Kareem Hunt RB Chiefs 4

Previous rank: No. 15



With



2018 stats: 2 games | 34 att | 124 rush yds | 3.6 ypc | 0 rush TDs | 1 rec | 5 rec yds | 1 rec TD Previous rank: No. 15With Alex Smith under center in 2017, the Chiefs ' offense ran through Hunt. That's not the case this season with Patrick Mahomes taking the snaps, and Hunt's numbers through the early going are proof. Expect Hunt's production to increase as defenses figure out how to slow Andy Reid's high-flying passing attack.2 games | 34 att | 124 rush yds | 3.6 ypc | 0 rush TDs | 1 rec | 5 rec yds | 1 rec TD

12 Tevin Coleman RB Falcons NR

Previous rank: Not ranked



Coleman had himself a day, breaking free for 107 rushing yards



2018 stats: 2 games | 25 att | 126 rush yds | 5.0 ypc | 1 rush TD | 5 rec | 44 rec yds | 0 rec TDs Previous rank: Not rankedColeman had himself a day, breaking free for 107 rushing yards against the Panthers while Devonta Freeman sat out with a a right knee contusion . A steady player for the Falcons in the past, Coleman is taking advantage of this opportunity as the main guy in the backfield.2 games | 25 att | 126 rush yds | 5.0 ypc | 1 rush TD | 5 rec | 44 rec yds | 0 rec TDs

13 David Johnson RB Cardinals 3

Previous rank: No. 10



Johnson should be getting the ball more, but he might not see much more action because the



2018 stats: 2 games | 22 att | 85 rush yds | 3.9 ypc | 1 rush TD | 6 rec | 33 rec yds | 0 rec TDs Previous rank: No. 10Johnsonbe getting the ball more, but he might not see much more action because the Cardinals are constantly playing from behind. First-year head coach Steve Wilks let it be known that every position will be evaluated and that the team will be more creative with Johnson heading into Week 3.2 games | 22 att | 85 rush yds | 3.9 ypc | 1 rush TD | 6 rec | 33 rec yds | 0 rec TDs

14 Matt Breida RB 49ers NR

Previous rank: Not ranked



Breida got his first career start



2018 stats: 2 games | 22 att | 184 rush yds | 8.4 ypc | 1 rush TD | 4 rec | 26 rec yds | 0 rec TDs Previous rank: Not rankedBreida got his first career start against the Lions and made the most of it. He finished with 11 carries for 138 yards, including a 66-yard touchdown run in the third quarter. Breida can run between the tackles and make catches out of the backfield. He has great vision and the speed to take it the distance. The league leader in rushing yards is certainly making a case for a bigger role in San Francisco.2 games | 22 att | 184 rush yds | 8.4 ypc | 1 rush TD | 4 rec | 26 rec yds | 0 rec TDs

15 Phillip Lindsay RB Broncos NR

Previous rank: Not ranked



An undrafted rookie, Lindsay is proving he deserved to be picked last April. He's an explosive, versatile back who has shown playmaking ability in both the run and pass games. He creates more problems for the defense than fellow rookie



2018 stats: 2 games | 29 att | 178 rush yds | 6.1 ypc | 0 rush TDs | 3 rec | 35 rec yds | 1 rec TD Previous rank: Not rankedAn undrafted rookie, Lindsay is proving he deserved to be picked last April. He's an explosive, versatile back who has shown playmaking ability in both the run and pass games. He creates more problems for the defense than fellow rookie Royce Freeman , and he's been difficult to contain.2 games | 29 att | 178 rush yds | 6.1 ypc | 0 rush TDs | 3 rec | 35 rec yds | 1 rec TD

