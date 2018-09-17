Steve Wilks: Everybody will be evaluated including QB

The Steve Wilks era is off to a disastrous start.

In two games, the Arizona Cardinals have been outscored 58-6, including Sunday's 34-0 shutout loss in Los Angeles to the Rams.

In the face of these troubles, Wilks is re-evaluating everything.

"I'm not going to sit here and say right after the game what we're going to do from a personnel standpoint," Wilks said, via Josh Weinfuss of ESPN. "But I will say this, everybody will be evaluated."

The Cardinals offense has been particularly putrid. Sam Bradford's unit did not get the ball across midfield until the second to last play of the game. Bradford ended the game with 90 passing yards, earned a rancid 3.3 yards per pass average, and led just five total first downs.

Sunday's loss was the poorest performance since Arizona put up 72 passing yards and five first downs against the New York Jets in Week 13, 2012. That Cards group was a Ryan Lindley-led operation. Sam Bradford's production is officially being compared to Ryan Lindley. This is going swimmingly (#Sarcasm).

Bradford could be one of the changes Wilks considers this week. The first-time head coach said he never considered inserting rookie Josh Rosen during Sunday's whitewash.

"Well, I think when you look at the climate of the game and how it was going, I don't know if it was going to make a major difference there because, again, it just wasn't one guy," Wilks said. "It was several on both sides of the ball in all three phases. Again, we'll evaluate personnel moving forward and seeing exactly what we're going to do next week as far as putting the best guys on the field."

Perhaps it might not have made a difference in Sunday's blowout, but it's likely time to take the training wheels off of Rosen. The UCLA product entered the draft as the most pro-ready quarterback. Sure, the rookie's season will include some growing pains, but it can't be worse than what Cardinals fans watched take place on Sunday.