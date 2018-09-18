Wilks: Cards to be more creative with David Johnson

Fantasy Football fans of David Johnson are beginning to freak out after just two weeks. The consternation has been understandable.

The Arizona Cardinals' running back entered the season aiming at a 1,000/1,000 rushing and receiving season. At his current pace (42.5 rush yards per game, 16.5 receiving yards per game) Johnson wouldn't crack 1,000 total yards.

In his first two weeks under offensive coordinator Mike McCoy, the Cardinals have utilized Johnson more as a between-the-tackles early-down runner than a do-it-all mismatch in space.

Hopefully that faulty usage begins to change. Coach Steve Wilks said the Cards need to be more "creative" in getting Johnson the ball in space.

"We talked about that," Wilks said Monday, via the team's official website. "We've got to utilize David from the standpoint of getting him out of the backfield, putting him in the slot, putting him out there to try and create that matchup that we need.

"David is very effective when he is out in space, so we have to start utilizing him in those particular matters."

Johnson's struggles to open the season have been manifold, from the team's overall suckage, to the lack of total plays, to reduced workload, to the running back's inefficiency when he does get changes. Scott Barrett of Pro Football Focus has a good thread on the topic if you care to delve further.

While Wilks resists a quarterback change, at least he's willing to correct one problem and give his best offensive weapon more chances to make a difference.