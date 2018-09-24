Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott: 'That loss is on me'

The box score shows Ezekiel Elliott pounded the Seattle Seahawks on the ground for 127 yards on 16 carries, a whopping 7.9 yards per tote average. Yet it was the plays the star running back didn't make that stood out in the 24-13 defeat.

"That loss is on me," he said, via the team's official website. "I had a poor performance today. Did well in the run game. But overall I dropped the ball."

He quite literally dropped the ball. In the second quarter, with the score tied 0-0, Zeke dropped a wide-open pass that could have led to a first down on third-and-long. On the following drive, the Seahawks scored to take the lead. On the Cowboys' next drive, Elliott stepped out of bounds on a route and was flagged for illegal touching, wiping out a would-be 31-yard touchdown. In the fourth quarter, he was out of bounds again on a pass attempt from Dak Prescott.

Perhaps the most egregious of Elliott's flubs was his fourth-quarter fumble. The running back plowed into open grass, gobbling up extra yards, galloping his way toward the goal line, but had the ball popped out from behind by Bradley McDougald and the Seahawks recovered, ending the threat.

"When you've got that ball in your hand, that's the team in your hand," Elliott said. "Me being a leader on the team, me being a better player on this team, I've got to do a better job taking care of the ball. That cost us the game."

It was a day of errors all over the field for Cowboys players, who wouldn't let Zeke shoulder the blame alone.

"We play through Zeke and he does way more good for us than bad, ever, even with a fumble or whatever," wide receiver Cole Beasley said. "We still had opportunities to make plays and win this game with those. Everybody else has just got to do their part and we didn't do that."