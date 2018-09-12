RB Index, Week 2: Adrian Peterson the biggest offseason steal

When I came into the league in 2006, I had a really good offensive line in Jacksonville and was able to generate plays on my own as a young player. But as I aged, I needed to lean on the unit, because I didn't have the same burst. Then, as a free agent in 2014, I chose to play in Oakland for two main reasons: 1) It was home; and 2) the Raiders were rebuilding their offensive line, which made it feel like a great fit for me. It didn't work out for me there -- not because of the guys up front, but because of a poor scheme fit -- but my advice to aging backs would be to sign with a team with an already established line like Peterson did this offseason.