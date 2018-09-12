Injuries: Jaguars RB Leonard Fournette not practicing

The Jacksonville Jaguars have been waiting for their Week 2 showdown with the New England Patriots for more than seven months. They'll begin preparing for a repeat of the AFC Championship Game without one of their top offensive weapons.

Running back Leonard Fournette is not expected to practice Wednesday because of a minor hamstring strain.

"He'll be out there on the side," Jaguars coach Doug Marrone said. "We're just going to give it some time and see where we are and when it's time we'll start testing it."

The bruising back went down in the first half of the Jaguars' 20-15 win against the Giants last week. Fournette carried the ball 14 times for 41 yards and caught three passes for 14 yards before exiting in the second quarter.

He was primarily relieved by T.J. Yeldon, who finished with 51 yards. The Jaguars' offense scored on three of their first four possessions with Fournette but was shut out in the second half. Yeldon and Fournette are built similarly but Jacksonville has set its hopes on the latter blossoming into one of the league's premier backs after selecting him No. 4 overall in the 2017 NFL Draft.

The Patriots slowed Fournette last January to the tune of 3.2 yards per carry over the course of 24 handoffs.

Here are other situations we're tracking on Wednesday.

1. Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Alshon Jeffery will return to the practice field Wednesday in a limited capacity. Jeffery will take part in individual drills but abstain from team drills, per coach Doug Pederson. Jeffery missed the Eagles' season-opener as he recovers from offseason surgery to repair a torn rotator cuff.

2. Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger told reporters his elbow was merely bruised coming out of a season-opening tie against the Cleveland Browns. "It will be fine," he said. Big Ben would neither confirm nor deny whether he had an MRI but said he planned on playing in the Steelers' home opener Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs.

3. Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (knee) will work on the side Wednesday, coach Mike McCarthy said. McCarthy said Rodgers is day to day.

4. New York Giants coach Pat Shurmur said linebacker Olivier Vernon (ankle) will practice this week and there is hope he'll return soon. Vernon has been battling a high ankle sprain.

5. Baltimore Ravens running back Kenneth Dixon suffered a knee injury that is expected to keep him out several weeks, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source.

6. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are placing cornerback Vernon Hargreaves (shoulder) on injured reserve, Rapoport reported.

7. Dallas Cowboys defensive end Randy Gregory remains in concussion protocol and will not practice Wednesday, coach Jason Garrett told reporters.

Garrett confirmed that suspended defensive lineman David Irving is with the team and working with the strength staff. Irving was suspended four games before the season for violating the NFL's policy on substances of abuse and is eligible to return in October.

8. The Carolina Panthers placed right tackle Daryl Williams (knee) on injured reserve. He is expected to undergo surgery after re-aggravating a knee injury from training camp in Week 1.