Aaron Rodgers (knee sprain) sits out Packers practice

The Green Bay Packers practiced Wednesday without quarterback Aaron Rodgers ahead of Sunday's game against the Minnesota Vikings.

Packers coach Mike McCarthy told reporters Rodgers will work with other players rehabilitating injuries, while emphasizing Rodgers did not suffer a setback to his injured knee. Rodgers didn't practice Wednesday, and McCarthy said the signal-caller's status is consider day to day.

McCarthy said he's encouraged Rodgers will be with the rehabilitation group, but stopped short of saying the team's franchise quarterback would practice the rest of the week.

"He's always responded, puts a lot of extra time in," McCarthy told reporters. "So, we'll see what tomorrow brings."

During the team's open locker room period after Wednesday's practice, Rodgers told reporters he stayed inside to receive treatment and categorized his injury as a knee sprain.

Rodgers echoed McCarthy on taking it day by day and revealed he didn't take pain medications Sunday night.

"There was a lot of adrenaline," Rodgers told reporters, "and [it's] pretty sore the last three days."

Meanwhile, if there's a player who doesn't need a lot of practice before a game, Rodgers would certainly qualify given his familiarity with the offensive scheme and the Vikings.

There is also the grit factor, which Rodgers put on full display in the Packers' season-opening win over the Chicago Bears.

After getting knocked out of the game with the knee injury, Rodgers was carted to the locker room before halftime with the Bears leading, 17-0. Rodgers re-entered the game in the third quarter and engineered an incredible 24-23 comeback win with three second-half touchdown passes.

While Friday's injury report will indicate Rodgers' official game status, the Vikings apparently have little doubt in their mind on who will be under center when the two teams clash Sunday.