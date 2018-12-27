RB Index, Week 17: Saints, Cowboys among top rushing tandems

3) Christian McCaffrey and Cam Newton, Carolina Panthers: While all other teams represented on this list have either locked up playoff berths or have a chance to on Sunday (Ravens), this duo is the only one we definitely won't see in January, despite an outstanding year from McCaffrey. A threat in both the run and pass games, the second-year pro accomplished a feat matched by only two others in NFL history. Over the weekend, McCaffrey joined Matt Forte and Hall of Famer LaDainian Tomlinson as the only players to compile 1,000 rushing yards and 100 receptions in a season. McCaffrey's quickness and elusiveness perfectly complement the bruising style of Newton, who had 101 carries for 488 yards and four TDs before being shut down for the season after Week 15. McCaffrey's presence has taken a ton of pressure off Newton, but he still remains one of the greatest rushers of all time among QBs.