Injuries: Panthers place QB Taylor Heinicke on IR

Quarterback Taylor Heinicke was thrust into the Carolina Panthers' starting quarterback slot ahead of Week 16 when Cam Newton was shut down with a shoulder injury.

Unfortunately for Heinicke, his days as the Panthers' starter didn't last long as he was placed on injured reserve Wednesday with a left elbow injury. Heinicke was injured during Carolina's Week 16 loss to the Falcons.

Newton remains injured, though he has not been placed on injured reserved, and Kyle Allen is likely to get the start with Carolina also signing Garrett Gilbert as a back-up.

Here are other injuries we're monitoring on Wednesday:

1. With the Eagles' playoff hopes hanging in the balance, some good news was delivered by Philadelphia coach Doug Pederson on Wednesday.

Eagles left tackle Jason Peters (quad) is expected to play Sunday against the Redskins, Pederson said. Peterson, a nine-time Pro Bowler, left the Eagles' Week 16 game against the Texans due to the injury.

2. Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette (ankle/foot), who has missed multiple games this season due to injury, is not expected to practice Wednesday. Kicker Josh Lambo (groin), cornerback A.J. Bouye (toe) and offensive tackle Josh Wells (concussion) are also expected to miss practice.

3. Giants receiver Odell Beckham, Jr. (quad) and Alec Ogletree (concussion) could return to action for Sunday's season finale against the Cowboys, New York coach Pat Shurmur said Wednesday. However, neither will practice on Wednesday.

4. Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota's (stinger) status is up in the air heading into Sunday's must-win against the Colts.

5. Packers defensive tackle Kenny Clark (elbow) was sent to injured reserve on Wednesday.

6. Bills running back Chris Ivory (shoulder) has not played in the previous two games, but "should be in good shape this week," coach Sean McDermott said on Wednesday.