RB Index: Five running backs I trust most in the Divisional Round

Listen, Kamara is what makes this Saints offense go, the one who keeps defensive coordinators up at night. When he's hot, the Saints are unstoppable. Just look at what he did on Christmas Day. What makes Kamara the most trustworthy running back remaining in the playoff field is the fact that he's coming off his best campaign after having three very impressive seasons to start his career. Perhaps it was getting the well-deserved contract extension or being The Guy after injuries sidelined other offensive weapons, but it makes no difference. A potent all-around weapon from the insanely deep 2018 RB draft class, Kamara amassed 932 rush yards (at a healthy 5.0 yards per carry), 1,688 scrimmage yards and 21 total TDs to help the Saints get another shot at a Lombardi Trophy.





It's also worth mentioning that he's played in six playoff games over his four years in the league. He knows of the magnitude of Sunday's contest against Tampa Bay -- especially IF this is Drew Brees﻿' swan song -- and knows the sting of losing so close to the Super Bowl.