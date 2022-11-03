Around the NFL

RB Cam Akers expected to practice Thursday after Rams turned down trade offers

Published: Nov 03, 2022 at 10:50 AM
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

Kareem Hunt wasn't the only unhappy running back whose future remained uncertain until Tuesday's trade deadline passed -- Cam Akers was ready for a new home, too.

Neither were traded, but unlike Hunt, Akers' displeasure with his team required some reconciliation before his potential return to the field. It appears as if he and the Rams have indeed worked things out.

Akers is expected to return to practice Thursday, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported, meaning the running back is one step closer to playing for Los Angeles once again.

"Yeah, we had a good conversation and I think laying out those parameters and some of the different things, but the one thing that I think is good about some of these discussions that can take place is when you get a chance to reflect on it, you can be honest about where you could do differently, talking about myself, some of the expectations," Rams head coach Sean McVay said Wednesday when asked if Akers expressed a desire to rejoin the Rams. "There's a lot of confidence, there's a lot of belief in the human being and the player Cam Akers, based on the experiences. You don't want to jump to conclusions just based on a couple things that nobody was necessarily at fault, but it could have been handled better and I always look at myself first and foremost."

Akers has missed the past two games as a healthy scratch, left inactive for what the team has described as "personal reasons." In mid-October, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Akers had philosophical and football-related differences with McVay, leading to the expectation the Rams would send Akers elsewhere before the Nov. 1 deadline.

Instead, the Rams turned down multiple offers for Akers at the deadline, Pelissero reported, leaving the two sides one viable option: talk it out.

"I think there's a lot of discussions that take place, but it's got to be the right fit, it's got to be the right player and some of the things that we were working through," McVay said Wednesday of the now-dormant trade market. "In some instances, you're looking at it and you might not necessarily have the compensation that they're looking for in return, or we felt like it didn't necessarily fit."

McVay didn't commit to Akers playing Sunday at Tampa Bay, but Thursday's anticipated return to the practice field is a positive step in that direction.

Los Angeles has struggled to run the ball throughout the 2022 season, with a healthy amount of blame due to the Rams' constant reshuffling of its offensive line. Akers' numbers have suffered accordingly, averaging just 3 yards per carry on 51 attempts in five games played this season.

Akers has already been through a lot in the short time he's been in the NFL, suffering an Achilles injury and working tirelessly to defy expectations by returning in time for Los Angeles' run to Super Bowl LVI. This latest challenge made him consider whether he wanted to be with the Rams at all, but after things remained quiet on the day of the deadline, his best option is to repair the relationship with McVay and get back to work.

The Rams (3-4) could certainly use him.

news

Ray Guy, Hall of Fame punter with Raiders, dies at age of 72

Ray Guy, the only punter ever enshrined into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, died on Thursday at the age of 72 after a lengthy illness, his alma mater Southern Mississippi announced.

news

'Shocked' by trade, Roquan Smith focused on fitting in with Ravens

Chicago unexpectedly granted Roquan Smith's trade wish at the start of the week, sending him to Baltimore in exchange for 2023 second- and fifth-round picks and linebacker A.J. Klein. Smith, for one, was stunned.

news

Geno Smith one of three Seahawks lauded as October Players of the Month

The first-place Seahawks landed three Players of the Month: QB Geno Smith, RB Kenneth Walker and CB Tariq Woolen.

news

New Vikings TE T.J. Hockenson ready to 'win some games': 'The first time I've been able to say that'

Staying put in the NFC North, tight end T.J. Hockenson is ready to "win some games" with the 6-1 Minnesota Vikings after being traded from the 1-6 Detroit Lions at Tuesday's deadline.

news

Dolphins, LB Bradley Chubb agree to terms on five-year, $110 million contract extension

The Miami Dolphins and linebacker Bradley Chubb have agreed to a five-year, $110 million extension with $63.2 million guaranteed, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Thursday.

news

Tua Tagovailoa affirms Dolphins' high hopes: 'We're not afraid to talk about Super Bowls here'

A day after the Dolphins reinforced their high aspirations with trades for pass rusher Bradley Chubb and running back Jeff Wilson, quarterback Tua Tagovailoa made it known that nobody's shying away from the highest of goals.

news

Despite surprise losses, Henry, Noah remain atop Madden Championship Series' latest power rankings

A couple of surprises have left the best two Madden players out of the upcoming Ultimate Thanksgiving tournament, but not out of the top spots in the latest Madden Championship Series power rankings.

news

Aaron Rodgers understands why Packers stood down on trade deadline: 'It just didn't pan out'

Aaron Rodgers, who has been notoriously displeased with Green Bay's pass-catching personnel decisions in recent years, wasn't as upset by the Packers' lack of additions at the trade deadline this time around.

news

Eagles place rookie first-round DL Jordan Davis (ankle) on injured reserve

Due to an ankle injury suffered in Week 8, Philadelphia first-rounder pick Jordan Davis landed on injured reserve Wednesday, the team announced.

news

Week 9 injury report for 2022 NFL season

NFL.com tracks each team's injuries ahead of Week 9 of the 2022 NFL season.

news

Browns GM Andrew Berry confirms Deshaun Watson will start at QB when eligible to return

Browns general manager Andrew Berry met with the Cleveland media on Wednesday to discuss a number of topics, including the status of suspended quarterback Deshaun Watson.

