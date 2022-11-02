Rams' Sean McVay wants to stop 'wasting plays' in run game: 'We've got to be able to execute better'

The Los Angeles Rams' running game has been putrid through seven games, ranking 31st in the NFL, and often stuffed at the line of scrimmage.

The lack of a run game for Sean McVay's offense puts the whole operation out of whack. L.A. is forced to manufacture yards with quick passes in lieu of running the ball.

On The Coach McVay Show this week, the Super Bowl winner noted that it's not just on the offensive line or running backs -- everyone involved in the operation needs to improve.

"We've got to figure out how to make it a better operation that you don't feel like you're wasting plays because, in some instances, that's what I feel like," McVay said. "We're getting some of the looks that we want, and we've got to be able to execute better. We've got to be able to hit blocks better, we've got to be able to handle movement better and then we've got to be able to create a little bit more than what sometimes the play is blocked for. Those are things that I don't think is asking too much.

"Ultimately, those are things we're always looking at. You absolutely have to be able to run the football."

The Rams chased Christian McCaffrey but got outbid by rival San Francisco. L.A. couldn't upgrade the running back stable or offensive line before Tuesday's trade deadline passed.

Cam Akers, still with the club, hasn't played since Week 5 while in a dispute with the team. Darrell Henderson has been unproductive. In Sunday's loss to the Niners, rookie Ronnie Rivers, called up from the practice squad, led L.A. with eight carries for just 21 yards.

Fifth-round rookie Kyren Williams, who has been out with an ankle injury since Week 1, could return this week in hopes of giving the run game some juice.

"There's a chance," McVay said when asked if Williams would play Sunday against the Buccaneers. "I thought he did a good job last week. He had a good week of preparation. I probably wouldn't rule him out for the possibility of activating him this week."