Game Picks

Ravens will take advantage of ailing Steelers to sweep series

Published: Nov 04, 2011 at 06:26 AM

Albert Breer went 9-4 with his predictions in Week 8 and is now 74-43 for the season. How will he fare in Week 9? His picks are below, with home teams listed second:

George Wilson told me Buffalo is ready for a New York offense that's "back to playing the Jets' brand of football." That'll slow the pace and make this one tight. But give me the home team.

I have to think Rob Ryan was pretty embarrassed by his defense's listless effort in Philadelphia. So my guess is his group will be ready to embarrass the listless Seattle offense.

Brian Cushing told me the Houston defense now goes "into every game thinking we should win." This week, that's certainly the case.

There's some level of concern within the Falcons because they are: a) coming off the bye and b) facing a winless team. With the "letdown radar" up, Atlanta takes care of business.

This could be a pothole for K.C., on a short week and coming off a big win. But the Dolphins are so psychologically battered, it's hard to see them winning at Arrowhead.

For now, I'm gonna give New Orleans a mulligan for the egg it laid in St. Louis last week, and give the Saints a win they have to have against a tough Tampa team.

Can the Niners score a fourth win in 1 p.m. games played in the Eastern time zone? With John Beck up against that San Francisco defense, yes, they can.

Carson Palmer had two weeks to get ready for the rebuilding Broncos. He should look more advanced than he was in Week 7. I'd guess Tim Tebow, on the other hand, won't.

This is another game the Bengals will try to turn into a street fight. And ranking 27th in run defense and dead last running the ball, the Titans aren't equipped for that.

It wouldn't surprise me if, in a month, there's talk on the Rams showing promise again, with a murderous early schedule giving way to a lighter finish. Playing John Skelton doesn't hurt.

The Giants might not have Hakeem Nicks or Ahmad Bradshaw, but it won't matter. New York will score on New England. And Tom Brady, steaming after a loss, will score more.

I like Philip Rivers to bounce back against a hurting Packer pass defense (Get healthy, Tramon Williams). But I like Aaron Rodgers, in pristine conditions, even more.

In January, again, these teams will be close as can be. Now? Injuries to Woodley, Farrior, Smith and Harrison take their toll. So John Harbaugh scores his first sweep of Pittsburgh.

Call this one a hunch. Lovie Smith's style of defense has always caused problems for Mike Vick, and the Eagles' leaky run defense will be challenged by Matt Forte.

Follow Albert Breer on Twitter @albertbreer.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Week 13 NFL game picks: Bengals earn third straight win over Chiefs; 49ers edge out Dolphins

Can Joe Burrow and the Bengals earn their third straight win over the Patrick Mahomes-led Chiefs? Who will prevail in a marquee matchup between the Dolphins and 49ers? Gregg Rosenthal makes his picks for every Week 13 game.

news

Week 12 NFL game picks: Titans stay hot with win over Bengals; Mike White-led Jets take down Bears

Will the Titans exact revenge on the Bengals for last season's playoff loss? Can Mike White lead the Jets to victory following Zach Wilson's benching? Gregg Rosenthal makes his picks for every Week 12 game.

news

Week 11 NFL game picks: Cowboys end Vikings' seven-game win streak; Lions knock off Giants

Can the Cowboys bounce back on the road against the red-hot Vikings? Are the 7-2 Giants in danger of losing at home to the resurgent Lions? Gregg Rosenthal makes his picks for every Week 11 game.

news

Week 10 NFL game picks: Cowboys hand Packers sixth straight loss; 49ers roll over Chargers

Are Micah Parsons' Cowboys poised to hand Aaron Rodgers' Packers a sixth(!) straight loss? Who'll win a California clash between the 49ers and Chargers? Gregg Rosenthal makes his picks for every Week 10 game.

news

Week 9 NFL game picks: Lions knock off Packers; Chiefs end Titans' winning streak on Sunday night

Can the Lions pull off an upset to deal the Packers their fifth straight loss? Will the Chiefs prevent the Titans from logging their sixth straight win? Gregg Rosenthal makes his picks for every Week 9 game.

news

Week 8 NFL game picks: Win streaks end for Giants and Jets; 49ers complete sweep of Rams

Will four-game win streaks for the Giants and Jets both end on Sunday? Can the 49ers complete a sweep of the Rams? Gregg Rosenthal makes his picks for every Week 8 game.

news

Week 7 NFL game picks: Jaguars end Giants' win streak; Chiefs bounce back against 49ers

Will the struggling Jaguars cool off the red-hot Giants? Can the Chiefs bounce back on the road against the 49ers? Gregg Rosenthal makes his picks for every Week 7 game.

news

Week 6 NFL game picks: Chiefs edge out Bills; Eagles top Cowboys on Sunday night

Will the Chiefs come out on top against the Bills in a battle of two AFC powers? Can the Eagles hold off the Cowboys to remain undefeated? Gregg Rosenthal makes his picks for every Week 6 game.

news

Week 5 NFL game picks: Surging Cowboys upset Rams; Ravens top Bengals on Sunday night

Will Cooper Rush lead the Cowboys to a fourth straight win, this time in the Rams' house? Who takes Sunday night's AFC North showdown: Cincinnati or Baltimore? Gregg Rosenthal makes his picks for every Week 5 game.

news

Week 4 NFL game picks: Bills bounce back in Baltimore; Eagles edge out Jaguars to remain perfect

Will the Bills bounce back in a tough trip to Baltimore? Can the Eagles remain unbeaten? Who wins the must-see showdown between Patrick Mahomes and Tom Brady? Gregg Rosenthal makes his picks for every Week 4 game.

news

Week 3 NFL game picks: Buccaneers top Packers; Cowboys deal Giants first loss

Will the shorthanded Buccaneers find a way to win against the Packers? Can the Cowboys earn a victory for a second straight week without Dak Prescott? Gregg Rosenthal makes his picks for every Week 3 game.

news

Week 2 NFL game picks: Buccaneers edge out Saints; Steelers drop Patriots to 0-2

Can the Tom Brady-led Buccaneers exorcise recent demons against the rival Saints? Will the Patriots fall to 0-2 in Pittsburgh? Gregg Rosenthal makes his picks for every Week 2 game.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE