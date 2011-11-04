Ravens will take advantage of ailing Steelers to sweep series

Albert Breer went 9-4 with his predictions in Week 8 and is now 74-43 for the season. How will he fare in Week 9? His picks are below, with home teams listed second:
Week 13 NFL game picks: Bengals earn third straight win over Chiefs; 49ers edge out Dolphins
Can Joe Burrow and the Bengals earn their third straight win over the Patrick Mahomes-led Chiefs? Who will prevail in a marquee matchup between the Dolphins and 49ers? Gregg Rosenthal makes his picks for every Week 13 game.
Week 12 NFL game picks: Titans stay hot with win over Bengals; Mike White-led Jets take down Bears
Will the Titans exact revenge on the Bengals for last season's playoff loss? Can Mike White lead the Jets to victory following Zach Wilson's benching? Gregg Rosenthal makes his picks for every Week 12 game.
Week 11 NFL game picks: Cowboys end Vikings' seven-game win streak; Lions knock off Giants
Can the Cowboys bounce back on the road against the red-hot Vikings? Are the 7-2 Giants in danger of losing at home to the resurgent Lions? Gregg Rosenthal makes his picks for every Week 11 game.
Week 10 NFL game picks: Cowboys hand Packers sixth straight loss; 49ers roll over Chargers
Are Micah Parsons' Cowboys poised to hand Aaron Rodgers' Packers a sixth(!) straight loss? Who'll win a California clash between the 49ers and Chargers? Gregg Rosenthal makes his picks for every Week 10 game.
Week 9 NFL game picks: Lions knock off Packers; Chiefs end Titans' winning streak on Sunday night
Can the Lions pull off an upset to deal the Packers their fifth straight loss? Will the Chiefs prevent the Titans from logging their sixth straight win? Gregg Rosenthal makes his picks for every Week 9 game.
Week 8 NFL game picks: Win streaks end for Giants and Jets; 49ers complete sweep of Rams
Will four-game win streaks for the Giants and Jets both end on Sunday? Can the 49ers complete a sweep of the Rams? Gregg Rosenthal makes his picks for every Week 8 game.
Week 7 NFL game picks: Jaguars end Giants' win streak; Chiefs bounce back against 49ers
Will the struggling Jaguars cool off the red-hot Giants? Can the Chiefs bounce back on the road against the 49ers? Gregg Rosenthal makes his picks for every Week 7 game.
Week 6 NFL game picks: Chiefs edge out Bills; Eagles top Cowboys on Sunday night
Will the Chiefs come out on top against the Bills in a battle of two AFC powers? Can the Eagles hold off the Cowboys to remain undefeated? Gregg Rosenthal makes his picks for every Week 6 game.
Week 5 NFL game picks: Surging Cowboys upset Rams; Ravens top Bengals on Sunday night
Will Cooper Rush lead the Cowboys to a fourth straight win, this time in the Rams' house? Who takes Sunday night's AFC North showdown: Cincinnati or Baltimore? Gregg Rosenthal makes his picks for every Week 5 game.
Week 4 NFL game picks: Bills bounce back in Baltimore; Eagles edge out Jaguars to remain perfect
Will the Bills bounce back in a tough trip to Baltimore? Can the Eagles remain unbeaten? Who wins the must-see showdown between Patrick Mahomes and Tom Brady? Gregg Rosenthal makes his picks for every Week 4 game.
Week 3 NFL game picks: Buccaneers top Packers; Cowboys deal Giants first loss
Will the shorthanded Buccaneers find a way to win against the Packers? Can the Cowboys earn a victory for a second straight week without Dak Prescott? Gregg Rosenthal makes his picks for every Week 3 game.
NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!