 Skip to main content
Advertising

Game Picks

Ravens will right ship, earn big win over Bengals in Week 11

Published: Nov 18, 2011 at 05:05 AM

Albert Breer went 6-9 with his predictions in Week 10 and is now 89-57 for the season. Will he bounce back in Week 11? His picks are below, with home teams listed second:

Really, the biggest noticeable flaw in Baltimore is how it comes down after big wins. This being a big game, my feeling is the Ravens will be just fine.

What's to like in this one? The Jaguars defense keeps getting better and better, now ranking second in the NFL. But I don't like Jacksonville's offense in those Lake Erie conditions.

Detroit's coming off three losses in four weeks -- though that blowout win in Denver is starting to look better -- and with Green Bay and the Saints next, the Lions need this one badly.

At some point, the Packers have to have an off day on offense … right? What's important to monitor now is whether Monday night was a sign of the defense turning a corner.

A sign of how quickly things can change in the NFL: Miami is considered a favorite this weekend. That said, Buffalo's not as bad as it has looked the past two weeks. The Bills turn it around Sunday.

Carson Palmer had his get-right game against San Diego, and this is a golden opportunity to build on that, facing the Vikings' shaky pass defense with Antoine Winfield recently placed on IR.

Know who's playing increasingly good football? Tony Romo, that's who. And the slumping Redskins, with Rex Grossman at the helm, won't keep up.

The Niners move a step closer to clinching their division, and secure their first winning record since 2002. Huge credit to the fiercely competitive Jim Harbaugh and Trent Baalke.

Despite their struggles, both these teams have continued to fight, so expect a lively -- if not all that important -- one at the Dome. And take Sam Bradford to pull it out.

With signs pointing to Julio Jones sitting, points will be at a premium for Atlanta. But easily missed in Week 10 was that the Falcons' defense played competitively against New Orleans.

Chicago is forging an identity -- again -- as a team that can score every which way. At least one of the Bears' touchdowns in this one will come on defense or special teams.

Philadelphia likely will need Vince Young to help save its season against an athletic, relentless pass rush. Yeah, I don't like this spot for the Eagles.

The Chiefs D -- with stud rusher Tamba Hali, a good group of corners and ex-New Englander Romeo Crennel running the show -- is a tough matchup for the Patriots. Tyler Palko, however, is not.

Follow Albert Breer on Twitter @albertbreer.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

NFL picks: Chiefs to upset Ravens on Championship Sunday? Will Lions or 49ers earn Super Bowl berth?

Can Patrick Mahomes and the underdog Chiefs knock off the Lamar Jackson-led Ravens in Baltimore? Will the Lions upset the 49ers to reach the Super Bowl for the first time in franchise history? Check the game picks for Championship Sunday!
news

NFL picks: Will Bucs top Lions in Divisional Round? Patrick Mahomes or Josh Allen in Buffalo?

Will the Buccaneers storm Detroit and upset the Lions in a raucous Ford Field? And who wins the latest installment of Patrick Mahomes vs. Josh Allen? Check out all of the Divisional Round game picks!
news

Super Wild Card Weekend NFL game picks: Bills unanimous winners over Steelers; Eagles or Bucs?

Can Josh Allen and the Bills survive the Pittsburgh Steelers? Who wins Monday night's showdown between the banged-up Eagles and Bucs? Check out all of the game picks for Super Wild Card Weekend!
news

Week 18 NFL picks: Bills or Dolphins in de facto AFC East title game? Will Packers punch playoff ticket?

Which teams will punch a playoff ticket on the final Sunday of the 2023 regular season? Who prevails in the de facto AFC East title game: Buffalo or Miami? Check out all of the Week 18 game picks!
news

Week 17 NFL picks: Ravens unanimously chosen to beat Dolphins; Bucs top Saints to clinch NFC South

Can the Ravens lock up the AFC's No. 1 seed with a win over the Dolphins on Sunday? Will the Buccaneers clinch the NFC South by taking down the Saints? Check out all of the Week 17 game picks!
news

Week 16 NFL picks: Will Ravens or 49ers prevail in epic Christmas clash?

Who wins an epic Christmas clash between the Ravens and 49ers? Check out all of the Week 16 game picks!
news

Week 15 NFL picks: Will Bills end Cowboys' 5-game win streak? Ravens unanimously chosen over Jags

Can the Bills end the Cowboys' five-game win streak? Who prevails in a fascinating showdown between the Ravens and Jaguars? Will Tommy DeVito spin more magic for the Giants? Check out all of the Week 15 game picks!
news

Week 14 NFL picks: Dolphins unanimously chosen to beat Titans; Packers top Giants for fourth straight

Who wins the enticing quarterback duel between Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes? Will the Eagles or Cowboys prevail in Sunday night's massive NFC East matchup? Check out the Week 14 NFL game picks!
news

Week 13 NFL picks: Who wins epic matchup between 49ers and Eagles? Will Broncos stay hot in Houston?

Who wins an epic showdown between the 49ers and Eagles? Will the Broncos stay hot in Houston? Can Jordan Love hang with Patrick Mahomes on the prime-time stage? Check out the Week 13 NFL game picks!
news

Week 12 NFL picks: Eagles unanimously predicted to beat Bills; who wins Jaguars-Texans AFC South gem?

Can the Bills hand the Eagles just their second loss of the season? Who will win a spicy AFC South showdown between the Jaguars and Texans? Check out the Week 12 NFL game picks!
news

Week 11 NFL picks: Steelers or Browns in AFC North bout? Who wins Eagles-Chiefs Super Bowl rematch?

Do the Steelers or Browns prevail in Sunday's crucial AFC North showdown? Can the Vikings extend the league's longest active winning streak? Will the Eagles or Chiefs take Monday's Super Bowl rematch? Check out the Week 11 NFL game picks!
news

Week 10 NFL picks: 49ers get right in Jacksonville, while Bengals and Ravens stay red hot at home

Can the 49ers get back on track Sunday in Jacksonville? Will the Bengals and Ravens, who are each hosting a challenging visitor, stay red hot? Check out the Week 10 NFL game picks!