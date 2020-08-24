Around the NFL

Ravens will not have fans in attendance at M&T Bank Stadium for initial part of 2020 season

Published: Aug 24, 2020 at 03:20 PM
Around the NFL Staff

Add the Baltimore Ravens to the list of teams that will begin the season without fans.

The franchise announced Monday that games held inside M&T Bank Stadium will be sans spectators for "at least the initial part of the 2020 season."

"Even with implementation of advanced safety measures and enhanced COVID-19 protocols, based on the recommendations of public health experts we have determined that, for the time being, it is in the best interest of the general public and our organization that fans not attend games," the team said in a statement. "Ultimately, the health and safety of our entire community is at the forefront of every decision we make. We will always protect the well-being of our fans, players, coaches and staff."

Baltimore also detailed that it submitted proposals in recent weeks to the offices of Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan and Baltimore City Mayor Bernard "Jack" Young, outlining how the stadium could safely host 7,500 fans. But conversations with government officials and public health experts ultimately led to this decision.

The club pledged to continue to closely monitor the ever-changing circumstances created by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, and stated their intention to keep working with local and state officials with the hopes that a limited number of fans will eventually be allowed to attend home games at some point in the future.

The Ravens' first few home games include clashes with the Browns in the season opener (Sept. 13) and reigning Super Bowl champion Chiefs (Sept. 28), as well as showdowns against storied rivals in the Bengals and Steelers in October.

