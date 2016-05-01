Ravens tried to trade with 'Boys to pick Jalen Ramsey

"I want to place my red star on one of the top players on our board," pro personnel director Vincent Newsome told Byrne after the draft. "I look for the cleanest player among the best of the best. Ronnie is that. He has all the skills and physical attributes to be an outstanding NFL player. He kept improving at Notre Dame. He's a good person, and there are no blemishes in his history. He's what we want a Raven to be. That's why he earned my star."