Ravens, Steelers go to 'dark place' to ignite fierce rivalry

1) Whether or not the Niners can continue their Eastern dominance. San Francisco has gone West-to-East and won 1 p.m. ET games against quality opponents on three occasions already this year -- in Cincinnati, in Philadelphia and in Detroit. And they proved their mettle, and endurance, on each trip, coming from behind in the fourth quarter every time. The Niners will get a chance to score another one against a Redskins team playing for its season at FedEx Field. And if San Francisco gets through this week, which represents a bit of a landmine, a first-round bye could be in their sights. They do have challenges left -- the cross-country trip to Baltimore for the Thanksgiving Harbaugh Bowl qualifies -- but they also have the Cardinals twice, the Rams twice and a trip to Seattle. And that much is another validation of the work of Harbaugh and Co. They haven't even had much of a chance to take advantage of playing in the NFC West yet.