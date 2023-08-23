Around the NFL

Ravens RB J.K. Dobbins on return to training camp: 'It's all good now, I'm out here'

Published: Aug 23, 2023 at 05:41 PM
Eric Edholm

Lead Draft Writer

Baltimore Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins didn't go into much detail about his prolonged offseason absence on Wednesday, but he did say he was happy to be healthy and was ready to go for the coming season.

"I feel amazing," Dobbins said, speaking to reporters for the first time since he was activated from the PUP list last week. "I feel pretty dang good. I'm just gonna leave it at that because I feel so good."

Dobbins missed all of the team's summer workouts and was absent for the start of training camp. He was placed on PUP list due to a chronic knee injury, but Dobbins also hinted at contract matters that held him up from reporting on time. Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said at the beginning of camp that there was “some complexity” to Dobbins' absence.

Asked about his early absence from camp, Dobbins didn't reveal much of what might have happened behind the scenes.

"Uh, that's a tough question," Dobbins said. "I was just, you know, being cautious. My teammates need me, so I want to be there for my teammates. That's all it was. You know, my teammates understood what was going on. It's all good now, I'm out here."

Dobbins also clarified one thing: Just because he wasn't practicing didn't mean he wasn't participating in the Ravens' camp activities.

"I was here the whole time," he said. "I was going to meetings."

But Dobbins kept the financial details vague. He praised Harbaugh, the Ravens' front office and ownership and indicated he wants to remain a Raven.

"Mr. Eric (DeCosta), he's the best GM -- the best GM in the game," Dobbins said. "He'll get it worked out. Whatever happens, happens. He's gonna get it worked out. We have good conversations.

"And I have much respect for Mr. Eric, and Mr. Harbaugh, coach Harbaugh, everyone, Mr. Steve. It is what it is. In the time being, I'm going to go out there and play and do go. Hopefully I'm playing for the Ravens for the rest of my life, in my football career."

The Ravens' offseason did a 180-degree turn when Lamar Jackson signed a long-term extension in April following a bitter standoff, and they followed that up by picking Zay Flowers -- one of the Ravens' stars in training camp -- a few weeks later in Round 1 of the 2023 NFL Draft. Optimism is running high in Baltimore, and Dobbins is foreseeing good things for him and his team.

Dobbins called on Wednesday himself "one of the top backs in the league" and believes he can have a big season in 2023 with the right workload. Perhaps that would grease the wheels on any lingering negotiations, if the contract matter remains unsettled following the season's end.

"If I get the volume of some of the other guys," Dobbins said, "it'll be a real good year."

Related Content

news

Pro Football Hall of Famer DeMarcus Ware to become 23rd member of Cowboys Ring of Honor

Linebacker DeMarcus Ware will be enshrined into the Cowboys Ring of Honor during the 2023 season, owner Jerry Jones announced Wednesday. 
news

Tua Tagovailoa responds to analyst's criticism of physique: Keep 'my name out of your mouth'

Tua Tagovailoa typically couches his public comments and chooses his words carefully with the media, but a recent comment from an ESPN analyst has brought out some surprising fire in the Miami Dolphins quarterback on Wednesday.
news

Jets WR Corey Davis informs team he's stepping away from football

New York Jets wide receiver Corey Davis is stepping away from football, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday.
news

Sam Darnold tabbed as 49ers' backup quarterback over Trey Lance

Sam Darnold will be named the 49ers' QB2 over Trey Lance following a strong showing this offseason, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero report.
news

Randy Gradishar, Steve McMichael, Art Powell selected as Senior finalists for Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2024

The Hall of Fame's Seniors Committee named three finalists to be considered for the HOF Class of 2024 on Wednesday -- linebacker Randy Gradishar, defensive tackle Steve McMichael and wide receiver Art Powell.
news

Cowboys pass rusher Sam Williams arrested for possession of controlled substance, unlawful carrying of weapon

Cowboys pass rusher Sam Williams was arrested on Sunday on charges of possession of controlled substance and unlawful carrying of a weapon, the Frisco (Texas) Police Department confirmed to NFL.com on Wednesday.
news

Andy Reid, Chiefs have had 'no communication' with Chris Jones as DT hints at sitting out until Week 8

Chris Jones and the Chiefs have been at loggerheads over his contract, and though general manager Brett Veach said recently that Jones "deserves a big contract," no resolution has been reached.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, Aug. 23

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Raiders have no interest in trading Josh Jacobs; RB's status for Week 1 remains TBD

The Raiders have shown no interest in trading Josh Jacobs, and the NFL's rushing leader's status for Week 1 remains TBD, per NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero.
news

Christian Kirk sees 'potential' in Jaguars' WR corps: We have 'everything that it takes to be special'

Christian Kirk, who played with the likes of ﻿Larry Fitzgerald﻿, ﻿DeAndre Hopkins﻿ and A.J. Green during his four years in Arizona, said the Jaguars' receiving corps has a chance to be the best he's been a part of.
news

Steelers QB Kenny Pickett on offseason praise: 'It is preseason, man. Nothing counts' 

The Kenny Pickett offseason hype train continues to chug along the Rust Belt, but the Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback recognizes that nothing counts yet in the preseason.