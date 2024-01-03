Ravens QB Lamar Jackson, Packers QB Jordan Love highlight Players of the Week

Who were the NFL's top stars in Week 17? Each Wednesday the league unveils its weekly honor roll. See who the Players of the Week are below.
AFC Offensive Player of the Week
Along with turning in the AFC's top offensive performance of Week 17, Jackson might well have locked up the Associated Press NFL Most Valuable Player after leading the Ravens to a 56-19 win over the Miami Dolphins on Sunday. Jackson was pinpoint passing, completing 85.7% of his throws (18 of 21) for 321 yards, five touchdowns, no interceptions and a perfect 158.3 passer rating.
NFC Offensive Player of the Week
Love and the Packers are knocking on the playoffs' door following their 33-10 Sunday night triumph over the Minnesota Vikings, and the first-year starter is a major reason why. Love was sterling in prime time, completing 24 of 33 passes for 256 yards, three touchdowns, no interceptions and a 125.3 rating. Love added a rushing touchdown for a four-TD showing to remember.
AFC Defensive Player of the Week
Having been acquired prior to the trade deadline, Douglas has been a brilliant addition to the Bills. On Sunday, he came up huge to the tune of three pass breakups, two interceptions and an INT return for a touchdown in Buffalo's 27-21 win over the New England Patriots. Douglas' 40-yard score in the second quarter bestowed the Bills with a 13-point lead and proved crucial in them hanging on for the victory.
NFC Defensive Player of the Week
Stevenson showed out on Sunday, buoying the Bears' 37-17 blowout win over the Atlanta Falcons. He posted five tackles, four pass breakups and two interceptions as Chicago locked up and shut down the Falcons offense.
AFC Special Teams Player of the Week
Butker was a machine on Sunday, lifting the Chiefs to a 25-17 win over the Cincinnati Bengals, and an AFC West title to boot. Butker produced 19 points in total with a whopping six field goals -- from 54 yards, 43, 27, 24, 48 and 46 -- in as many attempts. Butker was clutch, and then some on Sunday.
NFC Special Teams Player of the Week
The Giants came up short on Sunday, losing to the Los Angeles Rams, 26-25. It was hardly due to the outstanding efforts of Olszewski. Olszewski had a 94-yard punt return for a touchdown with less than four minutes to play. His efforts brought the game to its final score and the Giants to within go-ahead position, but a 2-point conversion attempt fell incomplete.