Ravens players call out lack of 'justice' in Breonna Taylor grand jury decision

"Personally, I mean, it sucks," Ravens safety Chuck Clark said. "Because as a team, that was one of the first things that we put out as our mission statement, to have those cops arrested. And just to hear the verdict that came down from that, and there's no justice to it. It's almost like we -- and when I say we, not just the Ravens, I'm talking about everybody across the country -- it's almost as if we let her down in that situation. For somebody to be in their house sleep and for that to happen to them, unarmed, it's as if we let her down in that situation. My prayers go out to her family, dealing with that and hearing that yesterday."