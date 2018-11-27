Ravens plan to start Lamar Jackson vs. Falcons on Sunday

Jackson's passing ability remains exceptionally raw, as expected, with simpler reads and a penchant for risky throws. Like a crafty baseball pitcher trying to trick opposing hitters with a wide array of throwing motions, Jackson has shown the skill to adjust his own delivery, mixing side-arm darts with overhand rainbows depending on the situation. After finding tight end Mark Andrews for a 74-yard gain early in last week's game, he hit speedster John Brown in-stride down the sideline for another big play that was nullified by a holding penalty.