Derrick Henry, Amari Cooper among NFL Players of the Week

Playmaking pocket knife Taysom Hill is the NFC Special Teams Player of the Week due, in part, to his momentum-shifting blocked punt during the New Orleans Saints' 28-14 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Hill's block on punter Bryan Anger in the third quarter came with the Saints trailing, 14-3. After Dwayne Washington recovered the loose ball on the block, the Saints scored touchdowns on their next three possessions to clinch their second consecutive NFC South division title.