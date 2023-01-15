Ravens plan to play Tyler Huntley, Anthony Brown at QB in playoff game vs. Bengals

Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh on Friday did not announce a starting QB for tonight's wild-card game in Cincinnati, choosing to take it right up until game time. That, however, might not be the most intriguing development regarding the Ravens' signal-callers.

Sources say the Ravens plan to play both quarterbacks against the Bengals: Tyler "Snoop" Huntley and Anthony Brown. That's one reason why an announced starter might not matter as much -- who plays could depend on the package Baltimore uses.

Star quarterback Lamar Jackson remains out due to a Grade 2 PCL sprain. Huntley has battled shoulder tendinitis and a wrist injury, but he was a full participant on Friday, an indication of his readiness for Sunday, while Brown started last week's loss to the Bengals.

Harbaugh described himself as "hopeful" that Huntley would be able to go, and the team did not elevate QB Brett Hundley from the practice squad. Now, it seems both Brown and Huntley will go.

While it might be an uphill battle for Baltimore against the Bengals, two QBs could present a curveball. To be sure, Huntley and Brown have different strengths.

In five games, Huntley has completed 67% of his passes but also has 43 rushing attempts. Brown has just three rushes in two games and threw it 44 times last week. The hope is to present Cincy's defense with a bit more of a challenge.

Asked if he's ready to return, Huntley told reporters on Friday that he has "no nerves."