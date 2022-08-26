Ravens OT Ronnie Stanley (ankle) passes physical, coming off PUP list

Ronnie Stanley took a significant step toward a healthy return Friday when he passed his physical.

The Ravens announced Stanley's successful physical examination, clearing the way for him to get back on the field perhaps in time for Week 1.

Stanley played just one game last season after fracturing his ankle in 2020, and underwent surgery in October, ending his 2021 campaign after 73 total snaps. Baltimore was forced to shuffle its offensive line to replace Stanley, and the tackle began 2022 training camp on the physically unable to perform list.

Friday's news means Stanley will be able to come off the PUP list in the near future, and although he doesn't have a ton of time to prepare for the 2022 season opener, coach John Harbaugh could feel compelled to allow Stanley to play despite having less than three weeks to get ready.

Baltimore added Ja'Wuan James in the offseason as an insurance policy for Stanley, and if the All-Pro cannot play in Week 1, it would be James' job when the Ravens face the Jets. Passing the physical is a significant step toward returning for Stanley, though.