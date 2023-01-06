Ravens OC Greg Roman not counting Lamar Jackson out for playoffs: 'I would bet on him'

Lamar Jackson hasn't practiced in more than a month since suffering a knee injury on Dec. 4. Still, offensive coordinator Greg Roman is keeping hope the Baltimore Ravens' starting quarterback could return for the postseason.

"He's a special guy," Roman said Thursday via ESPN. "I think if somebody's got a chance to do it, he does."

Jackson missed his 14th consecutive day of practice Thursday and hasn't played in a game since injuring the knee in Week 13 against the Denver Broncos. The former NFL MVP hasn't officially been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals, but it's hard to see him returning this week.

Coach John Harbaugh has been mum on whether Jackson could return for the playoffs, but Roman provided a more optimistic view.

"I would say, I would bet on him. I would definitely bet on him," Roman said. "It's not an ideal situation, obviously, but it's a great opportunity when he does come back to get him back in the lineup and get moving."

Jackson isn't the only Ravens quarterback dealing with an injury. Tyler Huntley, who has started all four games Jackson missed, is dealing with shoulder and wrist injuries that have limited him in practice this week. If Huntley also can't play, undrafted rookie Anthony Brown would start against Cincinnati.