 Skip to main content
Advertising

Around the NFL

Ravens, John Harbaugh making progress on extension

Published: Jan 07, 2019 at 06:22 AM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

John Harbaugh's future, once murky and seemingly less troublesome in the last few weeks, could become perfectly clear soon.

Talks between the Ravens and Harbaugh are progressing, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. Both sides are encouraged by where things stand, and though nothing is done yet, Harbaugh is expected to remain in Baltimore going forward, Rapoport added.

Harbaugh's seat became rather hot in the middle of the season, when the Ravens were mired in a losing streak and seemed ready to turn the page toward a new era in Baltimore, beyond that of Harbaugh, Joe Flacco and Ozzie Newsome. But then, a joint effort between Harbaugh's staff and rookie Lamar Jackson swung Baltimore's fortunes in the positive direction, leading them to a 6-1 finish and an AFC North title.

Harbaugh went from nearing a pink slip to deserving an extension with the way he and his staff completely shifted offensive identities to fit the style of Jackson. While some coaches attempt to squeeze a square peg in a round hole, Harbaugh bought a whole new playset for his budding star.

The result was a dramatic improvement in rushing. After the bye week, Baltimore rushed for 200-plus yards in all but two of its final seven games. The Ravens, a team that averaged 92.6 rushing yards per game in Weeks 1-9, averaged 229.6 rushing yards per game in Weeks 11-17.

And of course, there was the league's No. 1 defense suffocating opponents. Combined, the Ravens morphed into one of the league's most fearsome teams in less than half a season.

Perhaps his most important long-term move was Sunday's decision to stick with Jackson when the offense couldn't muster anything. Sure, Baltimore lost the game, but Jackson and his teammates eventually figured things out, scoring two touchdowns in the fourth. And Harbaugh probably scored trust points with Jackson by sticking with his rookie when facing adversity and scores of fans (and media members) calling for Flacco to replace him.

The offensive transformation and retention of Baltimore's collective focus was a masterful job on the part of Harbaugh. He'll avoid losing a job (and likely being scooped almost immediately) and instead find himself with significant leverage in extension talks with just one year left on his existing contract.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Texans adjust Stefon Diggs' contract after trade, clearing path for WR to be free agent in 2025

As part of their deal to acquire Diggs, the Houston Texans are eliminating the final three years of Diggs' contract, making him a free agent in 2025, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. 
news

Kyle Van Noy returns to Ravens on two-year contract, worth up to $9M

The veteran edge rusher is returning to the Ravens on a two-year contract that's worth up to $9 million, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Thursday. 
news

Eagles OT Jordan Mailata agrees to three-year, $66M extension

The Philadelphia Eagles agreed to terms on a three-year, $66 million extension with starting left tackle Jordan Mailata, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source informed of the pact.
news

Browns QB Deshaun Watson (shoulder) 'confident' he will be ready for Week 1 of 2024 season

Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson on Thursday said he expects to be ready for Week 1 of the 2024 season after recovering from shoulder surgery that prematurely ended his 2023 campaign.
news

QB Carson Wentz: Big piece of puzzle for joining Chiefs was 'winning culture'

Having gone from the No. 2 overall pick in 2016 and one-time MVP candidate to a clipboard-carrying journeyman, Carson Wentz's newest marriage as a backup QB for the Chiefs came about due to his appreciation for Kansas City's winning ways.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, April 4

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Dan Campbell: Lions' strategy for 2024 NFL Draft remains selecting 'best player available'

The Detroit Lions sit in an unfamiliar draft spot, selecting at the end of the first round for the first time in nearly a decade. Head coach Dan Campbell noted last week that the club's plans remain the same at No. 29 as they would with a top 10 pick.
news

GM Brandon Beane on Stefon Diggs trade: 'This is, by no means, the Bills giving up'

Following Wednesday's blockbuster trade that saw the Bills send Stefon Diggs to the Texans, Buffalo general manager Brandon Beane told the media it wasn't an easy decision to move Diggs and it also wasn't a sign of the franchise "giving up."
news

Commanders' Marcus Mariota to become first QB in NFL history to wear No. 0

Marcus Mariota will wear No. 0 with the Commanders this season, the team announced Wednesday. With this move, Mariota will become the first quarterback in NFL history to wear No. 0, per NFL Research.
news

Chiefs WR Rashee Rice issues statement, apologizes for role in multi-vehicle accident

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice issued a statement on Wednesday saying he will "take full responsibility" for his part in a multi-vehicle accident that occurred on March 30 in Dallas.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, April 3

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Bills trade WR Stefon Diggs to Texans for 2025 second-round draft pick

The Buffalo Bills are trading star wide receiver Stefon Diggs to the Houston Texans in exchange for a 2025 second-round draft pick, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Wednesday.