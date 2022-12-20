Ravens HC John Harbaugh 'confident' in coaching staff despite recent struggles on offense

Frustration surrounding the Baltimore Ravens' struggling offense peaked following Saturday's 13-3 loss to the Cleveland Browns.

Baltimore's passing game has cratered sans Lamar Jackson. Tyler Huntley threw for 88 yards in Week 14's win over Pittsburgh before exiting in concussion protocol, and Saturday, he completed just 56.7 percent of 30 attempts for 138 yards and an interception.

The struggles have ramped up some fans' vocal frustrations with offensive coordinator Greg Roman. Still, head coach John Harbaugh dismissed any coaching changes, noting he has faith the people in the building can turn things around in the final three weeks.

"I've got confidence in everybody," Harbaugh said via the team's official website. "We have great coaches and great players at the highest level, battling every single day to get everything as good as it can be.

"All of our coaches including Greg and everybody else, are fully capable of understanding the pass game and what we've got to do to get it done and scheming it up and all that kind of stuff. We can do things a lot better, we can look at how much we're calling, how much motion and stuff we put in, all the football-related X-and-O stuff, we're definitely looking at really hard."

The Ravens' play-calling came into question again Saturday, as Huntly threw 30 passes despite the ground game rolling up 198 yards against a limp Brown run-D. Trailing by double-digits with under 11 minutes to play, Baltimore passed on every play of its final two drives.

"I love the fans talking about everything. We're together, man. We're a team," Harbaugh said. "We're spending all of our time getting ready for the Atlanta Falcons with every ounce of energy we've got and a bunch of very, very good people at what they do, who understand everything about our team better than anybody else possibly could. … All that end-of-the-bar talk is for the people sitting at the end of the bar."