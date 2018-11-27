Around the NFL

Ravens' Gus Edwards continues to run over defenders

Published: Nov 27, 2018
Baltimore Ravens rookie running back Gus Edwards continues to roll over opponents.

The undrafted power back plowed for 118 yards on 23 carries in Sunday's victory over the Oakland Raiders, marking back-to-back games of 100-plus yards.

Edwards joined Jamal Lewis (Weeks 12-13, 2000) as the only rookies in Ravens history with 100-plus rush yards in back-to-back games.

He became the sixth undrafted rookie in the common draft era to record at least 100 rushing yards in consecutive games. Others: Branden Oliver (2014), LeGarrette Blount (2010), Dominic Rhodes (2001), Fred Lane (1997) and Clark Gaines (1976).

Edwards is the first Ravens runner to go for 100-plus yards in back-to-back games since Justin Forsett in 2014.

"'Gus the Bus.' That's it right there," Lamar Jackson said of Edward's nickname, via ESPN. "It rhymes too! We love it. 'Gus the Bus,' baby."

(Sidebar: Steelers fans are sure to be thrilled at a Ravens player swiping the "Bus" moniker, which likely will make Baltimore backers even more inclined to needle their rival. Sports are fun.)

The north-south runner got his chance when Jackson entered the starting lineup for Joe Flacco. After back-to-back strong performances, it will be tough for John Harbaugh to bench the duo.

"It's my opportunity, and I'm going to make the most of it," Edwards said. "That's going to continue to be my mindset."

Edward's ability to get downhill quick plays perfectly off Jackson's threat to the edge, giving the Ravens a lethal rookie combo.

"I think that's Gus' thing," coach John Harbaugh said. "I think everybody, every back, has their own style. They're all physical in their own way. But Gus is 240 pounds. He's a downhill runner."

Edwards is a load to bring down and runs with a ferocity. His 5.8 yards per carry average underscores the rookie's ability to pick up chunk gains and always fall forward for positive yards. Edwards has more 15-yard runs in two games (four) than Alex Collins had in the first nine games of the 2018 season (three).

"I was like, 'Man he's just running through people!' He was breaking tackles," Jackson said of Sunday's win over Oakland. "He just wanted to be fed."

The caveat to Edwards' success is that it came against Oakland and Cincinnati, two of the worst run defenses in the NFL. With two more porous run defenses on the table next in Atlanta and Kansas City (ranked 31st and 32nd respectively in run D by Football Outsiders), "Gus the Bus" should continue to roll in Baltimore as the Ravens attempt to keep their playoff hopes alive.

