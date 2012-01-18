Ravens' Flacco speaks for himself; Colts cut ties with Caldwell

Published: Jan 17, 2012 at 09:27 PM

Joe Flacco has been criticized by seemingly every NFL expert with a microphone or a byline, and Tuesday one of his own teammates even joined in. Hear what the Ravens' signal caller has to say for himself Wednesday on NFL Network's "Total Access" at 7 p.m. ET.

Here's what else is on tap for Wednesday:

» In their latest podcast, Dave Dameshek and Adam Rank review the divisional-round games, look ahead to the title bouts and bid farewell to Tim Tebow with their pal, Panthers WR Steve Smith. And check out the latest Dave Dameshek Shame Report.

» Three years removed from the "can't win with him" rant, Vernon Davis pushed the 49ers into the NFC Championship Game. Go inside his game-winning catch with Anatomy of a Play.

» San Francisco's Justin Smith lacks the hype enjoyed by the Giants' better-known defensive ends, but his ferocious play could spell doom for New York, Steve Wyche writes.

» The Colts are undergoing wholesale changes after a 2-14 campaign. Bill Polian and Jim Caldwell are gone. Is Peyton Manning next? Our analysts offer their impressions.

» Catch a replay of last Sunday's shocking upset of the 15-1 Packers by the Giants Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET on NFL Network, followed by a new edition of "Sound FX" from the divisional round at 9:30 p.m. And at midnight ET, watch condensed replays of the Ravens' win over the Texans and the Patriots' win over the Broncos.

» With the Jan. 15 draft declaration deadline now behind us, NFL.com takes an immersive look at the 2012 NFL Draft with mock draft boards from 15 top NFL analysts.

» East-West Shrine Game participants all hope to make a good first impression. After Day 1 of practice, Chad Reuter chronicles a handful of small-school players who did just that.

» The nicknames "Ghost to the Post" and the "Immaculate Reception" had to come from somewhere. You can be a part of NFL history and help name the greatest moments from this season's divisional playoffs.

» The February issue of NFL Magazine will feature an exclusive interview with the controversial Ndamukong Suh, a profile of Aaron Rodgers, pivotal playoff moments and more.

