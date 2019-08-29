Ravens finish undefeated in preseason -- again

When the fourth and final stanza of the preseason came, however, Baltimore left no doubt.
Baltimore won its 17th straight preseason game, finished the 2019 preseason at 4-0 and continued to tell its tale as arguably the greatest preseason football juggernaut of all-time.
A summer ago, the Ravens achieved seemingly unthinkable preseason prowess as they ran the Hall of Fame Game gauntlet and emerged unscathed through a five-game slate.
Trailing 7-3 in the second quarter, this flock of Ravens wasn't about to let their streak fall to the wayside. Rookie quarterback Trace McSorley (15-of-27 for 171 yards) hit receiver Jaleel Scott (six catches for 87 yards) for a 24-yard score in the second quarter that stood as the game-winner. Running back De'Lance Turner (18 carries for 62 yards) salted the game away with a one-yard score in the fourth quarter.