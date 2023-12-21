Ravens feel 'disrespected' being listed as underdogs in Monday night's showdown vs. 49ers

Four NFL teams have secured playoff spots so far in the 2023 season. Both of the participants in Monday night's clash of titans are among them. While the Ravens have certainly impressed this season, the 49ers have looked borderline unbeatable since entering their Week 9 bye on a three-game skid. They've won their last six games, outscoring their opponents by a whopping 207-94 margin.

Both quarterback Brock Purdy and running back Christian McCaffrey are considered strong candidates in the NFL's Most Valuable Player race. Jackson, meanwhile, stands as Baltimore's best hope of bringing home the award.

All of this could be playing into the Ravens' favor. Monday Night Football is currently enjoying a streak of upsets, with underdogs winning the last seven matchups.

It's not as if the Ravens needed more motivation entering Week 16, either. They own a one-game lead in the race for the AFC's top seed and need to continue stacking wins to prevent Miami from catching them in a stretch that includes a head-to-head meeting with the Dolphins next week.

"I'm betting on us 10 out of 10 times," linebacker Roquan Smith said. "I don't really care too much about others' opinions."